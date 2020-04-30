DONETTA DAVIS
Special to the Tribune
Chanute’s Martha McCoy-Cornish has always wanted to make a difference in the community.
Martha, the oldest child and only girl born to Chanute residents Neal and Lola McCoy, grew up south of Chanute. Martha’s oldest brother is David McCoy, pastor of Ambassador Christian Church, and her youngest brother Dan lives in Denver.
Growing up in the country, Martha said she was a tom boy, playing softball, riding horses and put on plays with the neighbor kids, the latter of which was something she took with her in her choice of career fields.
Martha was also active in 4-H from 6th grade through her high school years. It was through 4-H that Martha learned about the importance of volunteering.
While in she was in high school and for only one year, aviation was taught at Chanute High School and at age 17, Martha learned to fly an airplane. Martha’s dad Neal also belonged to a flying club in Chanute. Martha was once asked if she would ride an elephant in the circus, and she became part of the show. Martha said she is blessed to have these and many other opportunities in her life.
After graduating from CHS, Martha attended Neosho County Community College and Emporia State University, obtaining her teaching degree. For 13 years, Martha served as an elementary teacher. She also volunteered with Jump Rope For Hearts. Martha has taught basic education as well as helping students earn their GEDs. She also taught drama, putting on plays like West Side Story. Charlie Brown was one of the plays Martha was in while a student, and then went on to direct her students in the same play. Shakespearian plays were once put on at Highland Park where Chanute residents brought lawn chairs and got to see Martha’s students in action.
Martha said being an instructor has given her many opportunities as well as getting to travel to fascinating places. As an instructor, she got to travel to Mexico to attend a Spanish school for three weeks. While there, Martha went on excursions seeing the Mayan Temple. She also enjoyed Puerto Vallarta while she was there. Conferences took Martha around the US from California to Florida.
Martha also went back to teach at NCCC for five years, and went on to teach at Newman University in Wichita. She eventually left her home state of Kansas to teach in Kingsville, Texas at Texas A&M. When she came back to Kansas, she taught at Washburn University in Topeka. After moving back to Chanute, she had a short commute to a new job at Allen County Community College in Iola.
Even though Martha looks back on her rich and rewarding, adventurous career in academics, she said she will never quit learning or stop having adventures. One of her favorites was going with her husband, Jim, to Okinawa, visiting Jim’s son Steven, a Marine, stationed there. Martha said it was a wonderful experience to tour the island, learning more about WWII while wthey were there. Jim’s other son Chris is a pilot in the Air Force. Both of Jim’s sons are now stationed in Hawaii. Martha has three children of her own. Two live close by; Martha’s daughter Amanda lives in Fort Scott and her son Tim lives in Kansas City. Martha’s son Joshua lives in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In addition to teaching, Martha owned and operated Comforts of Home Antique and Venue on Main Street, and has a grant writing business. Martha has served her community as a City Commissioner from 2011 to 2015, and currently is a member of the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum board. Martha said it has been a very rewarding experience, and she wants to give back to the community she calls home by volunteering. She steps up at Neosho Memorial Medical Center, Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Operation Soupline, and is a director of Chanute’s Food Bank.
Martha also enjoys helping with Veterans Recognition, organizing lunches and programs honoring the men and women who have served in the US Armed Forces.
Martha likes meeting new people through volunteering and says you’re never too old to learn, and that learning and volunteering is what helps keep older adults young.
