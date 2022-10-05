GREG LOWER
The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Committee continued discussion Wednesday on plans for the city’s 150th anniversary.
The chamber is conducting a survey of the top seven possible events for Chanute’s anniversary in 2023, and participants can respond at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZJDRVCX
Chamber Director Jane Brophy proposed an early kickoff, a big event during the summer and a wrap-up event near the end of the year. Organizers hope that other events throughout the year will also focus on the 150th anniversary.
The city’s anniversary day is Jan. 1, which falls on Sunday. Brophy mentioned the possibility of holding a citywide church service. The Chanute Art Gallery, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary, is in the discussion stages of a New Year’s Eve party, but nothing has been decided.
Brophy also mentioned that July 4 falls on a Tuesday, so a three-day weekend prior to Independence Day may not be a factor.
After the survey is completed, Brophy said the chamber will reach out to other groups to form a planning committee.
Officials are making final payments on the Chanute mural at the Octave Chanute-Wright Brothers Park, Brophy said, and she will make a final report to the state this week. Fundraising surpassed its goal.
The artists also plan to do work on the handball courts at Katy Park, possibly with a Martin and Osa Johnson theme.
Matt Vietti, a videographer originally from Chanute, has taken footage of Mexican Fiesta and Artist Alley, Brophy said, including a helicopter ride and drone footage for a promotional tourism video.
The committee continued its review of a long-range plan and accomplishments that will be presented at a future Chanute city commission meeting.
