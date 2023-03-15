GREG LOWER
Members of the Main Street Chanute board of directors discussed upcoming events during Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Main Street will hold its annual Pub Crawl on Saturday and is planning participation in the 150th anniversary of Chanute, Bike Across Kansas, and Safari Family Fun Day.
Participation in the Pub Crawl is free and starts with registration at the New Chicago Room downtown. There is a $5 fee to participate in the Poker Walk.
One of the stops on the event is the American Legion at Walnut and Evergreen. President Cherryl Olson cautioned that since Elm Street is state highway K-39, crosswalks are limited to the intersection of Lincoln and Elm, and the Kansas Highway Patrol may be enforcing regulations. Signs will be posted to indicate where pub crawlers can cross.
The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce is taking the lead on local activities during the Bike Across Kansas overnight stop in Chanute June 15. The riders will stay overnight at the Chanute High School and Chamber Director Jane Brophy said organizers are open to ideas for activities. Community National Bank will provide its grill, and Main Street board members discussed possibly adding entertainment.
The ride will travel west to east, and Chanute will be part of the shorter sections of the ride.
The board discussed the possible date to start the downtown Farmers Market season. Last year’s market season began in mid-May, but members were uncertain about what the weather may hold during the upcoming growing season.
Organizers of the celebration for the 150th anniversary of Chanute’s founding are shaping up plans for an ice skating rink, possibly for the evenings and weekend following the Christmas parade.
Because of the Bike Across Kansas, plans for a historic cooking contest, featuring dishes from the Harvey House, have been rescheduled to possibly October. A downtown block party is scheduled for July 1.
Main Street Director Jillian Wilson said that last month’s annual meeting had 53 attendants and raised $830 after expenses. The previous year’s meeting raised $644.
Main Street Chanute plans to announce two $250 scholarships at the Chanute High School awards banquet. A committee will meet soon to choose the recipients.
A recent Paint and Sip event at the Main Street office filled 20 available slots and could have filled 30 to 40 based on the waiting list, Wilson reported.
