STU BUTCHER
Operation Soupline coordinator Janice (Ja-Neece) Weeks is hanging up her apron.
At the January meeting when the committee decided to cancel Soupline for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns, Weeks announced that she was stepping down.
She is a charter member of Operation Soupline, which was organized by Bea Cunningham in 1982.
Weeks answered the call for churches and organizations to join the committee 40 years ago and has been a fixture ever since.
She took over as coordinator 22 years ago from Connie Schooley, who then served as treasurer for several years.
Wauneta Bridges has been at Weeks’ side since she became coordinator and has been in charge of ordering paper goods.
“It’s a big job, a lot of responsibility and she has worked very hard,” Bridges said of Weeks. She’s a very picky person and pretty particular. Everything is done up to code. And did that lead to running a smooth operation? Yes, it did.”
Soupline raises funds for the Alliance of Churches for Christian Living utility fund and the ACCL emergency fund.
In recent years, $20,000-plus has been secured, with a high of $24,000 after expenses.
“This is a community project,” Weeks said. “I cannot tell you how impressed I am with the people of the community. The community deserves credit for the 40 years of success of Soupline.”
Soupline is at least a three-month project, with organization meetings beginning in early December, and wrap-up meetings in late February.
Weeks coordinates volunteers and equipment (roasters, etc.) and orders food supplies.
An additional reason for this year’s cancellation was various issues with obtaining such things as crackers and paper goods.
Over the years, Weeks also had to be a weather forecaster. Two events were postponed a week due to bad weather.
“There were a lot of worries on my part,” Weeks said. “It was icy, I just couldn’t do it.”
In fact, if an event had been scheduled this Thursday, it also may have been a tough call.
During a normal Soupline week, this would be Weeks’ schedule:
Monday - dividing up groceries, supplies, meat, beans, tomato juice; Tuesday - sacking crackers, set up tables at Masonic Temple; Wednesday - distributing supplies to churches (chili recipe), American Legion (vegetable soup) and Temple, and washing, scrubbing all utensils; Thursday - open door at 5 am for kitchen help, making soup. Pies start coming in. After a long day, locking up at around 8 pm.
“The (NCCC) baseball boys have been excellent through the years — super helpers,” Weeks said. “Two assist in the kitchen opening cans and four are outside ‘catching pies.’”
Despite a huge help from dedicated volunteers, that’s a 15-hour day for a woman in her 80s.
Weeks admitted that she just can’t be on her feet like that anymore.
Donations have been received despite Soupline being cancelled.
“I am amazed and appreciate the support received last year and already this year,” Weeks said.
Although a new coordinator has yet to be named, Weeks said the hope is things are better and the committee can plan to have Soupline next year.
“Everyone is missing Soupline and getting together at Soupline,” she said. “It’s important to have funds to help citizens of the community. That’s what it’s all about, to help someone else.”
Donations may sent to: Operation Soupline, PO Box 61, Chanute, KS 66720
