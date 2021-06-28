Matt Resnick
Holding a special meeting Thursday evening, the majority of Neosho County Community College Board of Trustees’ time was spent in executive session.
Trustees paved the way to executive session by first approving the consent agenda. Approval of the consent agenda was related to personnel moves.
“It allows us to go ahead and get those people hired and on payroll, so they can get moving a little sooner,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody. “It’s nice to be able to add (the special meeting) when it’s possible.”
The executive session primarily consisted of discussions pertaining to personnel-related negotiations with the Professional Educators Association (PEA).
“We gave them an update on how those processes were going,” Inbody said, noting that no action was taken in regard to the discussions.
Inbody said trustees will again touch on personnel-related negotiations via executive session during July’s regular monthly meeting.
“And there may or may not be action afterwards,” he said, adding that these types of negotiations are a months-long process. “I’m hopeful that there is (action). And, we’ve made some progress, but we’ll see how that comes out. We like to have it wrapped up in July when possible, for budgeting reasons. We set salary in the July meeting, and have in years past, also set the budget then.”
While Inbody was unable to divulge details from the executive session, he said the talks were productive.
“It’s always a pleasure to work with our PEA,” he said.
Retreat
Upon returning from closed session, the board then embarked upon their retreat. The retreat is divided into two parts — training, and advanced planning.
“We choose something the board needs more in-depth knowledge of, and then train them on that particular aspect of their role as trustees,” summed up Inbody.
The training topic related to changes in state law that have occurred during the current legislative session — including Senate Bill (SB) 13, on how the budget and mill levy are set.
“We spent a lot of time discussing that, and how some of our state aid is configured by the Kansas Board of Regents,” Inbody said.
For the advanced planning portion of the retreat, trustees were shown several perspective plans, and they then provided feedback on those.
“Everything from capital improvements, to new positions, to new programs — that aren’t ready for public announcement yet,” Inbody explained, noting that they “may or may not go down that route.”
Inbody said that those potential plans are presented to trustees in general terms.
“They just give us feedback on what they think about the various plans that we might be considering over the next few years,” he said.
Summer school
Inbody said he’s been pleased with how summer school has unfolded thus far.
“It’s been going smoothly, as we try to transition back to a semi-normal type of semester in the midst of the pandemic,” he said. “No news is good news sometimes. Things have been very calm, as far as issues and items. It’s almost felt like a real, normal summer to us, so that’s very refreshing.”
Personnel moves approved by board
— Hires —
• Luke Mackay, men’s head basketball coach; Shannon Hodges, Coordinator of Youth Activities Project-Lawrence. (With the current Dept. of Commerce Grant, position will end December 31, 2021, as that’s when school’s current extension expires); Kayla Medley, Talent Search project director; Kim Christensen, Ottawa campus math instructor.
— Resignations —
• Bailey Burnett, as assistant softball coach; Kayla Medley, as Talent Search academic advisor; Shannon Hodges, as the part time Ottawa campus Adult Basic Education (ABE) instructor.
