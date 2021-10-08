MATT RESNICK
Many local entities are feeling the reverberations of the ongoing global supply-chain disruption.
Some analysts believe the root of the problem can be traced to a lack of labor. Other supply issues, according to Forbes.com, can be attributed to four key areas: The collapse and subsequent surge in consumer demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic; soaring shipping container prices; skyrocketing shipping costs; and port infrastructure struggling to meet demand.
Locally, Neosho County Community College has been hit particularly hard in its food services department. Contracted out to Great Western Dining, they’re tasked with prepping daily meal plans for 255 residence hall students seven days a week, while also serving campus guests and catering for special events.
Diane Dixon, Great Western Dining food service director at the college, said she began experiencing shortages in May and that it has steadily been getting worse.
“Our shortages have been anywhere from straws to chicken, pork, beef, napkins, glasses, fruit and vegetables,” Dixon said. “Yogurt products, fresh eggs — those are really hard to get.”
The school’s primary supplier for all of its dining service products is US Foods. Dixon said she’s ventured outside of them on occasion as a way to temporarily remedy the situation, sometimes having to resort to Walmart for some of those supplies.
“Paper plates, vegetables, sometimes meat, french fries,” she said of her Walmart shopping list. “Typically, simple things like that.”
Dixon noted that she also orders products via special delivery. For example, she said processed chicken products are in high demand and short supply. She said on every order she places, there are anywhere from three to 30 items for which she has to find substitutes.
“So it is a big deal,” she said, adding that they’ve been noticing some interesting trends across the board as far as quality of product.
Dixon referred to the ordeal as a huge challenge, adding that they receive two truck deliveries per week, with major unpredictability surrounding product delivery.
“We try to project our menus anywhere from a week to two weeks out,” she said. “And if we can’t get our product on the truck, then we’re changing menus at the last minute, trying to come up with a meal plan for the next day or later in the day. So it has affected us greatly.”
The shortages affect not only food, but also beverage-related products.
“It took me forever to get 16 ounce Styrofoam cups,” Dixon said. “And then we went to a different size cup and couldn’t get lids for them.”
Dixon said the school’s milk supply is adequate, but that they’ve had problems with other drinks.
“We have had issues with certain products from Pepsi Company,” she said. “And it’s been a real problem getting Gatorade in. But that’s been looking a little better, it’s coming around. And the different pops we were short on, they’re starting to remedy that.”
She also said cold brew items have hit a snag, specifically mocha, a student favorite.
“That one does run short sometimes,” she said.
NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody noted the school’s supply shortage extends beyond food services.
“We’ve had difficulty in getting a wide range of things having to do with our maintenance and operations department,” he said. “We’ve waited months and months on doors for the new tech center.”
The college’s plans to transform the outdoor area directly outside the student union into a plaza also slowed to a crawl. The plans also included significant drainage pipe work.
“The price more than doubled for the cost of the plaza,” Inbody said. “So we had to put that project on hold until the cost of the storm water pipes comes back down again.”
The school was also in the process of purchasing a wheelchair ramp lift, but those plans were also temporarily halted.
“We can’t get the control card that makes it work,” Inbody said, noting a shortage in supply related to the electronics in the control card. “We ordered that on July 1, and the worst part about it is backordered, with no delivery date.”
And the list goes on.
“We’ve also had some problems getting some metal that’s a particular color for one of our buildings that has a leak,” he said. “We’ve been trying to patch the best we can, but it needs some new metal roof sections to match the other parts of the metal roof. And those are on backorder as well.
“So lots of problems in the maintenance and operations division of not being able to get what we need quite yet. But we’re hopeful that things will ramp up over the next few months, then we’ll be able to move things forward.”
Inbody noted the way in which the global supply chain is interconnected.
“It’s amazing how we are one world now,” he said. “That this part comes from this country, and this part comes from another country — and it’s assembled in a third country and shipped to a fourth one. And if this country is having a worse-off time than the others, then it just stops. So one planet all interrelated because of diversification of the manufacturing process. And it certainly has slowed things down.”
Other local entities
Local grocery store G&W Foods has also faced its share of struggles. Assistant Manager Danielle Newton said the store’s supply woes have mainly related to its off-brands, such as Best Choice and Always Save. Newton also named items such as salsa, bottled water and cleaning supplies.
“Just some little stuff here and there, like our Best Choice pop,” she said. “That’s hard to get in right now.”
The local Casey’s convenience store is in the same boat.
“Styrofoam and plastic cups, and packages of ketchup,” said Assistant Manager Patty Kessler of the most difficult items to obtain.
Kessler said store employees have been dispatched to Casey’s in Iola on a few occasions to dip into that store’s stock of cups.
“If other Casey’s get a stock of it, we usually go borrow it from them,” she said.
Sonic in Chanute has also been hindered with supply shortages. Assistant Manager Thomas Keller noted that the fast food establishment was running critically low on paper and plastic goods for several weeks, but is now adequately stocked.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Keller said, noting that they had to purchase straws from Dalton’s Back 9 Bar and Grill.
Fans of strawberry limeades may have been saddened that Sonic was experiencing a strawberry shortage.
“We’ve changed companies like three times in four months,” Keller said. “And Sonic, a big corporation, is changing their supplier. Usually once they build up a rapport with a company, they try to stick with it.”
Keller also said they were experiencing woes related to new promotional items.
“Our grilled cheeseburger, for instance. We were out of toast for a while,” he said, adding that they had to temporarily purchase bread locally through a Wonder Bread supplier.
