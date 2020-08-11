ERIC SPRUILL
HUMBOLDT — USD 258 held its monthly Board of Education meeting on Monday as they discussed what the upcoming school year will look like, which included the use of its facilities by members of the community.
The schools plan to reopen August 20.
Board members agreed that the community should still be able to use the district’s facilities for social gatherings and other events, but decided to make some changes at the high school gymnasium.
Currently community members can use the walking track and fitness areas at all hours of the day in the gym. However, with the threat of spreading COVID-19 to children who attend the school, it was decided to scale back the hours.
“I don’t want to say people cannot use the gym. I don’t want to burn the people that support this district,” board member Josh Wrestler said. “If we want to change the schedule up a little bit where they will not be there during school hours, then I am all for that.”
Board members passed a policy that will restrict the community’s access to the gym to 5-7 am, then will reopen to the public after 4 pm.
Another topic of discussion was sporting events and spectators.
Athletic Director Stephanie Splechter said after several talks with KSHSAA, the organization wants separate entrances for spectators of opposing teams.
“For example, if we have a football game, we have the capability to have separate entrances. All fans will have to wear masks and their temperature will be taken upon entry. They recommend we have separate concession stands as well, but right now that’s not an option for us,” she said. “Temperatures of all athletes and coaching staff will be taken before they get on the bus.”
As for social distancing on the bus, Splechter said in some sports that would be impossible.
“I don’t see us taking 11 buses to get to a sporting event. However, in sports like cross country and volleyball, we should be able to get a little distance between the students,” Splechter said.
Board member Tony Works asked members if they would consider allowing virtual students to participate in athletics.
“I’ve spoken with several parents that are not necessarily comfortable with sending their children to school, but don’t want their child to miss out on so many opportunities,” he said. “These parents understand they would be taking a risk by allowing their children to compete, but still feel like the risk of the child being exposed to COVID-19 would be lessened in an at-home learning environment.”
Board member Helen Harrington said it was in her belief that if going to school was too big of a risk, then participating in sports would be too great a risk as well.
Board president Kevin Heisler asked if anyone was willing to second Works’ motion to put it up for a vote, but no one spoke up.
Elementary school principal Staci Hudlin said the school is working to implement several plans before classes begin. She said the current plan is to stagger bus times for students upon dismissal from school, keeping contact with other students to a minimum. Lunches will also be delivered to each classroom, keeping students out of the cafeteria. They have roped off three areas on the school’s playground. Students will rotate from one section to another.
The elementary school currently has 271 students, with 16 opting to learn from home and three more who remain undecided.
The middle school has 124 students who will attend classes at the school with 17 wanting to learn remotely, while the high school has 153 students who will attend class, with 14 taking virtual classes.
Superintendent Kay Lewis said if the district had 18-20 positive COVID-19 cases at any time, they would move school to an online learning environment for at least two weeks.
“We have been working with the Southeast Kansas Health Department. Our numbers and their numbers vary slightly, but we are in agreement that if the district has around 18 cases, we will move to an online learning environment,” she said. “We have to be ready to act swiftly and every teacher must be ready to adjust.”
Lewis also said they have changed the rules for students who have fevers.
“Previously, a student who had a fever could come back to school after 24 hours with no fever. We have had to change that to 72 hours,” Lewis said.
