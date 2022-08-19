GREG LOWER
Friends and family of a Chanute resident will mark his 100th birthday this weekend.
Robert Huerter will greet friends from 2 to 4 pm this afternoon at Holiday Inn Express and then have a lunch with his family on Monday, his 100th birthday, at Guest Home Estates II where he lives.
Although he displays a 99th birthday banner in his room, Huerter said after all these years he stays pretty calm and is placid about his upcoming centennial.
“I’ll just wait and see,” he said.
He was born and raised on a Kansas farm in Nemaha County, the son of Emil and Valeria Huerter. He attended a little country school at Maple Shades, north of Goff, and also Catholic school in Kelly.
He served in the US Navy during World War II, but said that it’s difficult to remember dates. He said he trained to be a pilot in California, but when the tide of the war changed, he was never assigned to a ship.
His son Bruce Huerter provided more details. Robert was trained to fly PBY patrol bombers and served from 1942 to 1946 in North Africa, Italy and Spain. He continued to serve in the reserves until 1961.
After the war, Huerter joined the Kansas Highway Patrol, where he served for 33 years. He retired as a lieutenant in the KHP, and also reached the rank of lieutenant in the Navy.
He married his wife, Eilleen, in 1948 and they had five children, Robert Jr., Debbie, Bruce, Donald and Linda. Eilleen died in 1984 and in 1987, he married Anna Ratliff who had six adult children, Kathy Wicker, Jackie VanGotten, Gary Ratliff, Mick Ratliff, Denise Squire and Michelle Ratliff. Anna died in 2018 and Huerter has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
After he retired from the KHP, he worked at Chanute TV on Main Street and later at what was then Gibson-Koch-Friskel Funeral Home. He worked there until he was 90 and lived on his own until he was 97.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 75 years and served on the parish council of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute.
