MATT RESNICK
Royster Middle School’s Chris Shields is set to take the reins as Chanute High School’s Assistant Principal/Activities Director. Shields, who currently holds the same title at Royster Middle School, was previously a physical education and weight training instructor at CHS.
The current school year has been Shields’ first year in administration and 21st overall in education.
“It’s been a wonderful experience here at Royster, and I am very appreciative for the opportunity,” Shields said. He also noted that he has learned much under Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps.
“I cannot express deeply enough how much I appreciate the support I’ve received from the staff and faculty here,” he said. “I’m excited about the overall direction and leadership I’ve seen take place from Superintendent (Kellen) Adams, and on down from our district-level administration. I see the vision they have for excellence inside the classroom, and in all aspects of our district and community, whether it be instructional, extra-curricular activities, or upgraded facilities.”
Shields will train under former CHS Assistant Principal/AD Zack Murry and current interim Principal Matt Koester. He’s set to take over the position in August, as Murry was recently named to move up to principal at the school.
“I have great admiration and respect for Zack’s work ethic and attention to detail,” Shields said, also lauding Koester for his dedication to the district. “I appreciate all the time and work Zack put in as a coach and teacher. To get the opportunity to work with him again is very exciting.”
Shields said he is most looking forward to once again being involved with high school athletics. Shields was the head coach of the CHS varsity football team from 2015-18, and also coached baseball. Additionally, his daughters have competed in various sports at the high school level.
“I think that gives me perspective on being an advocate for all sports,” he said. “Boys sports, girls sports, large teams sports and individual sports. I think I just have an overall appreciation for any kind of activity that gives our student-athletes a chance to compete and be successful. So I’m excited about being a part of that process.”
Shields’ forthcoming duties include evaluation and supervision of coaches, and scheduling events. Additionally, he will arrange supervision of game-day activities. That entails overseeing officials, game-day workers, spectators and concessions.
“The overall game-day operations, making sure everything’s set in place,” he said. “Simplistically, I look at it as it’s my job to make the coaches’ job as easy as possible. I want to alleviate stress and pressure off our coaches, so they can focus on developing student-athletes and building relationships.”
Shields received his undergraduate degree in Physical Education and Recreation from Southwestern (Kan.) College. He earned his Master’s in Sports Administration from Wichita State, and his Building-Level Certification from Pitt State.
“The experience that Chris brings to the table will be invaluable, as we enter this year with Zack’s transition to Principal, and turning the reins of the athletic and activities department over to Chris,” Koester said in a press release.
Shields and wife, Jennifer, have three daughters, Brooklyn, Hailey and Peyton, and grandson, Pate.
