GREG LOWER
In some other cities, a change in trash service to the use of polycarts has met resistance. Chanute officials say that reports of the city’s decision to make that change have been exaggerated.
City Manager Todd Newman said Tuesday that regardless, Chanute will need to buy two trash trucks and a change in service could be two years away.
The discussion came up during public comments at Monday’s city commission meeting. Chester Williams, a south Santa Fe resident, discussed concerns about possible curbside trash pickup.
Mayor Jacob LaRue assured him that nothing is firmly set at this point. Newman said at the meeting that this is something that comes up every 10 years when the city purchases new equipment.
The commission is looking at options, Newman said. City commissioners viewed information during budget workshops about automated trash trucks that grip standardized trash carts to dump them into the truck.
Commissioners have not approved the budget for 2023. If they spend the money during that year on the new trucks, it will still take about a year for the trucks to be delivered, even without supply delivery issues.
Almost all cities have moved to the automated trucks, Newman said. Automated trucks reduce cost because they do not require three-man crews to handle trash cans, so city staff would transfer the employees to other positions or remove the positions through attrition.
The new trucks would be too heavy for residential alleys, which would mean a change to curbside pickup. That could be a concern for older neighborhoods with narrower lots, grandfathered house setbacks or that do not have driveway access to the street.
Current trash regulations limit containers to 32 gallon sizes. The polycarts, which the city would provide, are available in two sizes and usually have wheels, so the homeowner does not carry the entire weight when taking them out.
