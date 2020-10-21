LaVerne N. True, 96, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at her home. LaVerne was born July 11, 1924 in Chicago, IL. the daughter of Frank and Helen (Weirich) Witka.
On October 5, 1946 in Chicago, IL La Verne married Charles C. True. They were married for 47 years until his death in 1993. LaVerne worked in the Chicago public school system until they moved to Kansas where she devoted her life to taking care of her family.
LaVerne was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and was supportive in the church. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, cooking and doing cross stitch work. She also liked watching the Cubs play baseball and was a fan of KU.
LaVerne is survived by:
Children: Terry True and wife, Sandy, of Liberty, MO, Reenie True of Neoga, IL, Cheryl Nelson and Ken of Phoenix, AZ, Pattie True of Phoenix, AZ, Nancy True-Zumalt and husband, John, of Charleston, S.C., Tom True and wife, Shelly, of Chanute, KS; 9 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Charles, and sisters Genevieve Brown and Loraine Hoban.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute. With livestreaming: https://www.facebook.com/St-Patrick-Catholic-Church 2034379966601678/
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick’s Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.