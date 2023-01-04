MATT RESNICK
ERIE — The Neosho County Road and Bridge Department came under scrutiny at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen was initially taken aback upon discovering that the county will be paying exponentially more for fuel in 2023. Despite commissioners approving the fuel bid from MFA Oil at the Dec. 20 meeting, Klaassen seemed unaware of the financial ramifications of the increased price.
The approved bid in 2022 for 13,000 gallons of clear diesel fuel at $2.3220 per gallon was $301,860. MFA’s price has since soared to $3.3890 per gallon – $440,570 for 13,000 gallons. The county is also paying approximately $20,000 more than it did in 2022 for Ethanol-10 gas.
“Is this correct?” Klaassen asked Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown. “So our fuel is going to cost us $160,000 more.”
Klaassen indicated that Brown had inadequately budgeted.
“We didn’t budget one penny more (than last year). In fact, Road and Bridge received a decrease of $120,000,” she said. “So now, we have a $270,000 deficit.”
Klaassen implied that this is a perfect example of why she wants weekly commission meetings.
“I would like to know where our funding is coming from,” she said. “Then you have the Sheriff’s department. They didn’t have a (budget) increase. Are they going to be able to cover their increase in fuel?”
Klaassen expressed skepticism about upcoming projects.
“I’m a little concerned over the financial impact of upcoming projects. The Grady bridge project is coming up really quick, and we’ll have to pay out the 21st and Plummer project,” she said. “I’m not sure that we have the Grady bridge or the Grady (Road) overlay in any of our projections.”
The intersection of 21st and Plummer was reduced to one lane Tuesday in preparation of a months-long project slated to begin next Monday. The lane was opened back up on Wednesday. The bridge on Grady Road, south of K-39, is also scheduled for improvements beginning Monday. Klaassen broached another bridge upgrade at 210th Road.
“I guess there is some concern on my part,” she said.
In a follow-up interview, Klaassen did not lay full blame on Brown.
“I don’t know if it’s his responsibility. The commission has been given those figures,” she said. “Maybe it’s our fault for not putting it down on paper.”
Brown enquires about
PTO policy
Brown also used his department update to air grievances over his inability to use up his full allotment of paid time off prior to the conclusion of the calendar year.
“This past year, it seems like I can never get caught up, and probably never will,” he said.
Consideration of PTO requests for Brown have frequently been listed as agenda items.
“There have been several times I have intended to take time off and I just haven’t been able to get it done. I’m going to have some vacation (time) that I’m probably going to lose,” said Brown, who is a salaried employee. “I didn’t know if there was any way to stop that or put it into comp time — or if I’m just going to lose it?”
Brown said he does not agree with the county’s vacation policy.
“I’ve stated that in the past and that hasn’t changed. I guess I’m the only one who doesn’t agree with that,” Brown said.
Brown, however, had an ally in the audience.
“I don’t agree with that (either),” said Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr.
Brown indicated that even when he does manage to squeeze in some time off, he’s still relegated to performing job duties.
“I put in the time that I think is necessary to do this job. Then there have been times where I’ve taken time off during the day and spent several hours on the phone,” he said. “I do that because I feel it needs to be done.”
While using his report to address the PTO matter, Brown said that he was not going to “throw a hissy-fit” if he didn’t get his way.
“I wish the (policy) would have been changed when we (last) made some changes, but it didn’t get changed,” he said.
Klaassen asked Brown how much accumulated time he would be leaving on the table.
“I really don’t know. I took some time off last week to try to get some used,” Brown said, eventually noting that he might lose around a week. “I’ll have to revisit that, but I do know that I stand to lose a significant amount of time.”
Brown further noted that he puts in a lot of extra hours.
“Contrary to what some people believe,” he said.
Klaassen pointed out that some of Brown’s PTO was built up during construction of the Neosho Ridge windfarm project.
“We had allowed that time to build up, and I think that’s part of the hours that you have,” she said.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth, who doubles as the HR Director, said that if Brown has more than 80 hours built up, it would be rolled over, and that number increases based on years worked. She said more hours can be rolled over beginning with year eight of employment.
“The commission also allows an additional 24 (hours) on top of what the policy states,” she said.
Elsworth advised Brown to discuss the matter privately with her, while Klaassen said that the county has not always abided by its policy.
“That’s part of the problem — we’re trying to get back to sticking with the policy and having it updated,” she said. “There is always pushback, anytime you want to make changes.”
In other agenda items, the board unanimously approved a motion for Savonburg-based Whitaker Construction Company to haul rock at $8.70 per ton, up to 10,000 tons for upcoming projects.
“He’s not charging anything for the hauling. You can’t beat a deal like that,” Brown said. “He only does this on days where he needs something for his drivers to do. This is very generous on his part, to haul this rock at that price.”
Commissioner Paul Westhoff, who has often clashed with Brown, said he had no issue with the proposed deal.
“It is good rock. It comes out of the quarry,” Westhoff said.
