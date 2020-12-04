In response to the comments made at the Nov. 23, 2020, Chanute City Commission meeting regarding the funding of the tourism contract between the City and the Chamber, the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism sent the following.
December 2, 2020
Mayor Jacob LaRue; Commissioner Kevin Berthot; Commissioner Sam Budreau; Commissioner Phil Chaney; Commissioner Tim Fairchild
Dear Mayor and Commissioners:
The Executive Committee of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism is writing on behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors and Chamber Tourism Committee. We were troubled by the remarks made at the November 23 Chanute City Commission meeting.
While we acknowledge the Commission’s authority regarding the tourism contract with the Chamber, it is confusing to hear that “tourism does nothing” when the contracted amount was increased to $50,000 for 2021 and no mention was made at the budget meeting of any displeasure with tourism plans and activities. A detailed budget and overview of tourism plans was part of that annual request. In addition, our executive director Jane Brophy met with Commissioner Phil Chaney in late September to review tourism activities and no displeasure was voiced at that meeting either.
Through the years, the Chamber has had the contracted funding reduced outside of the contract terms. We continued to fulfill our responsibilities despite this. Also, through the years, we have had to repeatedly ask about funding decisions and to request work sessions to review tourism activities. If there was such unhappiness with tourism activities, we would think these requests would have been a priority.
Most concerning, though, is the fact this was brought up at a Commission meeting with no opportunity for the Chamber to be involved in the discussion as it was not an agenda item and the meeting was closed to the public. We believe strongly that open and honest communication is the only way to work together. We are quite disappointed that this has not happened in this instance.
Finally, regarding the “tourism does nothing” statement, we would remind you of the recent new welcome sign, the ongoing work on the downtown banners, the wayfinding signs, the renewal of the billboards as well as other items the Chamber Tourism Committee has completed. While these accomplishments may not have always been to everyone’s liking, they were completed with a majority approval from the tourism committee. This has been accomplished while also managing tourism advertising, working with local attractions, keeping up-to-date brochures available, managing visits by travel writers, etc.
Signed by Executive Committee Members:
Jon Burchett, Board Chair
Denise Hastings, Board President-Elect
Chris Bilby, Board Treasurer
Scott Cunningham, Board Past President
Betsy Barney, Board Legislative Chair
Ryan Disbrow, Board Economic Development Chair
Shanna Guiot, Board Membership Chair
Derek Waggoner, Board Chamber Connections Chair
Main Street stunned to hear complaints
Mayor Jacob LaRue; Commissioner Kevin Berthot; Commissioner Sam Budreau; Commissioner Phil Chaney;
Commissioner Tim Fairchild
Dear Mayor and Commissioners:
The Main Street Chanute board of directors is writing this letter in response to comments made at the November 23 Chanute City Commission meeting. We were stunned to hear the comments when just five months ago our contract and funding was reviewed and approved and there were no concerns voiced, only comments praising the organization at that meeting.
This year has been a very hard year for everyone. Main Street is looking for the best way to help our members cope with all the changes in our town, state and country caused by the COVID outbreak. It is troubling to hear a flippant remark during the commissioner comments that Main Street would probably blame the virus for not getting anything done; how heartless for those affected by the virus.
We have always followed city budget guidelines but the last three years, we have had to appear before the commission twice, once during budget discussions and then again in December even though our funding is approved earlier in the year. Since 2017, we have asked repeatedly for a meeting with city management and Commissioner Chaney to discuss his concerns, and none of our requests were acknowledged. If we are all trying to be transparent, upfront, work together and want what is best for our community, we are bothered by the fact that there is not a willingness to have a face-to-face discussion. If there are changes that we as an organization can address to improve our downtown for the entire community, we are certainly willing to listen.
If you remember, the $9,000 requested to begin replacing the Christmas decorations was not for the entire downtown. At the time the funds were requested, $9,000 would cover the cost of replacing half of the 40 wreaths. Our executive committee spent a considerable amount of time and our executive director spent hours researching the best way to spend this money. The decorations were purchased from a reputable company at a cost of approximately $450.00 each. The company, Temple Display, LTD, recommended that we alternate the stars with the current wreaths. Our committee felt it would be a good idea to replace the dim bulbs in the wreaths, but the replacement bulbs are $1 each so we opted to replace half the bulbs in each wreath instead of all 22 since the remaining wreaths would be replaced next year. This is why there are two different colored lights in the wreaths. As we are all aware, at this point in time, lights cannot be attached to outline the buildings or strung across Main Street like was done 20 years ago due to the condition of the buildings. This may not have been what some had in mind for holiday decorations, but they are far from a “joke.”
Why do we volunteer to serve as board members? Why do all the volunteers that help with Main Street events show up? Because we all have one thing in common – we have passion in our hearts for our downtown and the city of Chanute. There were several promotions and events that we chose to cancel out of concern for the safety of our community. We have concentrated on providing help to our local businesses so they can keep their businesses open. The Department of Commerce modified the guidelines for IWW loans so we were able to offer our members loans for operating expenses. During this year, we have made another IWW loan to help refurbish a downtown building, had the best Farmers Market to date that brings people downtown every week, and contacted the Kansas Main Street with our concerns about a downtown building in jeopardy of being demolished. Kansas Main Street paid for an architect and structural engineer to provide a report to the city in hopes of saving this building. Before COVID, we were able to hold the Main Street 2025 meeting in February, and from that meeting the first goal of replacing/repairing upper story windows is underway along with awning repairs for five downtown buildings.
We look forward to a discussion soon, and hope that in the future we are given a chance in open meetings to clarify any misunderstandings and to defend our organization.
Shanna Guiot, President
Cherryl Olson, Vice President
Jamie Ortiz, Secretary
Debbie Shields, Treasurer
Linda Petterson, Immediate Past President
Betsy Barney, Board Member
Jim Chappell, Board Member
Gary Fail, Board Member
Denise Hastings, Board Member
Dan Mildfelt, Board Member
Kyndahl Shields, Board Member
April Stowe, Board Member
Board member responds to concerns
I was quite surprised by Commissioner Chaney’s outburst at the last City Commission Meeting during the comment section. His attack on Main Street Chanute came without warning or a simple phone call to ask about his concerns. We have open meetings, and an open door for commissioners to visit at any time. Some commissioners and city officials do, which is very much appreciated.
If we look back 26 years, we are in a much better place than when we were not a Main Street city. Two banks had failed, the oil industry was failing and citizens were moving away to find work in droves. The Main Street of our community had foot high curbs and cracks in the street. If it were not for the leadership at the time, some large investments by a small group of concerned citizens and Main Street Chanute being developed, Chanute would look very different than it does today.
At that time, many Main Street buildings had out of town owners who simply didn’t care if there were holes in the roof or large enough holes in the floors to see the ground below quite clearly. Main Street was crumbling. A partnership between Main Street and the City of Chanute has made our downtown the envy of many surrounding communities.
People ask what does Main Street do? We are always here to listen to the concerns of our members. We advise so that every store isn’t selling the same products as was the case at one time. Right now we are working to replace windows at a targeted group of buildings at no cost to the building owner. We also were able to have a State engineer come to take a look at a building in jeopardy, which would have cost thousands without out our relationship with the State to make this possible We are forming a plan to stabilize that building. Many people do not realize that a commercial building with a leaky roof will deteriorate past saving within five years! Main Street Chanute has loaned out thousands of dollars at no interest through our IWW loan program. Many buildings on Main Street have and are getting the critical infrastructure repairs they so desperately need because of IWW funding that came from Main Street Chanute.
We were heartbroken that we had to cancel Artists Alley this year, but in the many past years we have brought literally thousands of people to downtown Chanute to enjoy seeing old friends and having a day of clean family fun. They also shop, buy fuel for the trip back home, and stay over and fill our hotels. It is also our biggest fundraiser for the year. But this year cancelling was simply the right decision, even though it was a major budget nightmare for us. There will still be many Christmas activities and promotions, which were sent out in every utility bill and there are ads in this publication. We had the most successful to date Farmers Market this summer. The mural on the side of the Opie’s building was a Main Street project. I could go on for a long time, but just go downtown and look around. Imagine if the six buildings with holes in the floors and leaky roofs were gone, torn down before they fell down, how would that look? How would you feel if there were not any more Artist Alleys, Farmers Markets, Christmas Parades with Main Street volunteers handing out hot chocolate, Cruisin’ For Bargains and other key events promoted through Main Street Chanute? How many buildings would go without the infrastructure repairs they need?
Yes, we work quietly sometimes to protect those who trust us to keep their loans or infrastructure issues private, as they should be. And yes, we don’t brag a lot about our accomplishments, but that does not mean that we are not working hard, or are not passionate about what we do. We will own that.
Why would it occur to anyone that we are not needed? The city funding we receive is a drop in the bucket compared to other things they support and the city receives ten times what they give us in return. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me.
I am a firm believer that we get a lot more done when we work together than when we work against each other. I am hopeful that soon we can have an adult, productive conversation that will resolve any issues.
I encourage everyone to shop LOCAL this holiday season. Your Main Street small businesses will greet you warmly and will truly appreciate your business!
Deb Shields
Main Street Chanute Board of Directors
