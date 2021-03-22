Prayer and biscuits

On Saturday, a Community Prayer Breakfast is planned at Central Park Pavilion, 101 S. Forest.

 Free biscuits and gravy will be served, beginning at 8 am.  Words of encouragement will be at 8:30 am. 

Organizers noted that due to the fact Operation Soupline was not able to be held, intentions are to restore some hope in a tough time.

Entertainment will be provided by The Camp Hunt String Band (Ron and Matt Oliphant, Brian and Tim Fairchild, and Scott Sexton).

Freewill donations accepted. All proceeds go towards the ACCL utility fund. 

Curbside delivery available. 

