THAYER – A Leawood oilman is looking at moving his headquarters to Thayer and proposed the creation a small business park.
Jonathan Freiden met with the Thayer City Council at Wednesday evening’s meeting and discussed locating his operating company, Ace Energy, in Thayer.
Freiden said he has oil leases in seven southeast Kansas counties from Fort Scott to Wichita, with locations in McCune, Elsmore and Greenwood County. He started operating in Thayer 12 years ago.
He is considering a small mechanics’ shop with a storage yard for pump-jacks or pipe racks, possibly at the old water plant site.
“Is there something that’s not being utilized?” Freiden asked.
He proposed creating a small business park that his company would anchor to showcase and attract other business. He would construct the building, which the city would then own.
Council member Bill Vining warned that the water plant site is not contiguous with the rest of the Thayer city limits, so part of the road would be under county jurisdiction.
Freiden also proposed launching a Chamber of Commerce.
In other business Wednesday, the council met with Eric John of Kwikom, an Iola company that has been installing fiber-optic broadband service. The installation has hit several water lines, some of which were marked and some which were not.
John wanted to determine how the city and company would divide responsibility for the damaged lines, and council members voted to split the costs evenly.
Council members discussed air conditioning needs for the library-city hall building.
Library Board President Holly Powers with the Friday Reading Club Library said she has applied for a $38,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to replace four of the five units, which are 40 years old and original to the former bank building.
The council approved a request for employees at city hall to give trinkets to trick-or-treaters during the upcoming Fall Festival, and for a food vendor to hook up to the city shop building.
Council members also approved purchasing Microsoft business software for the city computers, and set a special meeting for 7 pm Oct. 27 to review and update ordinances on the city website.
They approved separate water lines for two neighboring houses that previously shared one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.