Leawood oilman Jonathan Freiden, who started business in Thayer 12 years ago, spoke to the Thayer City Council Wednesday evening about his proposal to bring a mechanic shop and yard to the city as a headquarters for leases across seven counties.

 

 Greg Lower | Chanute Tribune

THAYER – A Leawood oilman is looking at moving his headquarters to Thayer and proposed the creation a small business park.

Jonathan Freiden met with the Thayer City Council at Wednesday evening’s meeting and discussed locating his operating company, Ace Energy, in Thayer.

