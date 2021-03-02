MATT RESNICK
As part of a marathon four-plus hour meeting Monday evening, the USD 413 Board of Education toured its new district office, as well as the recently-completed Chanute Extension Academy.
The Educational Support Center (district headquarters) is currently under construction, with a projected completion date of mid-June. Located at 321 E. Main St., the district purchased the building for $200,000. The total cost after remodeling expenditures is approximately $1.7 million.
Board members and other district officials were given a tour by the chief architect, David Stewart of Gravity Works Architecture. Stewart noted that framing in the building has been fully completed. Mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) is 90 to 95 percent complete, while dry-wall, tape and mud rough-in is 50 percent finished.
Superintendent Kellen Adams said he was thrilled with the progress. Adams noted that the building was originally equipped with 1970s shag carpet and wood paneling.
“It’s such a vast departure from what it was before,” he said. “This tour was really a progress check. Are we on schedule? Are we on budget? It’s starting to shape up enough to where you can get the general layout and so forth.”
The district currently houses its central service personnel at two different locations.
“We were able to purchase this building at a very good price,” Adams said. “That allowed us to really capture that vision of getting all of our central service (staff) under one roof.”
Adams said this was the first of potentially three tours of the site.
“Considering the financial investment, I like that the board is able to see the progress along the way,” Adams said.
The Chanute Extension Academy (alternative learning) sits next to Royster Middle School and was the first site toured by the USD 413 board. With total expenses coming in at $155,000, the building houses seventh- through 12th-grade students.
A former law office, Adams said the upgraded building was necessary, noting the students were previously housed in a double-wide trailer.
“We had a vision for really changing the alternative school we had previously,” he said. “We did not feel that was an educational space conducive to what is effective for those students. The opportunity came up to purchase the building, and we did a full gut and remodel. That allows us to really serve those students properly.”
Adams was pleased that board members were able to see the finished product.
“The tour allowed them to see where their capital dollars went and what their investment got them,” he said.
Expanded summer
program
Upon returning from the tour, the board was apprised of a summer school overhaul. The district’s summer learning program has previously been four weeks in length, going from 8 am to noon. The new format expands it to six weeks, and from 7 am to 5:30 pm. The district is also awaiting confirmation of a major grant to assist with the implementation of the newly-proposed format.
Adams said he envisions the new format being “more exciting” than traditional summer school. Additionally, he said that overall loss of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic allowed the district to “reimagine what summer learning could look like.”
“This may be a little more exciting for students than traditional summer school,” he said. “The traditional sense of summer school is not really inviting or exciting for a lot of kids. We want it to be something where they don’t just dread going to it every day.”
Adams indicated the single biggest benefit is extended face-time with the students.
“I believe (extended hours) will be a tremendous help for our working parents,” he said. “It’s a safe place for students to be, where they can be loved. Where they may not have that at home, because parents are focused on work — and rightfully so.”
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell said 7 to 8 am would serve as a drop-off time for parents. She also cited a recent survey conducted by the district, showing that more than 50 percent of district students were spending at least an hour of their day alone at home — and the early drop-off time allows for a safe place for students to be prior to the start of classes.
“We would then run our academic, hard, intense learning sessions in the morning from (8:30 am to noon),” she said. “And from 12:30 to 3:30 run an activity experience camp.”
Russell said that a community grant provides for students to remain engaged in learning activities from 3:30-5:30 pm while their parents may still be working. She said classroom instruction throughout the regular school year has not been working for some of the district’s students.
“And so, we have to do something different in the summer,” she said.
Russell further elaborated on those potential plans.
“We would like to expand to bringing in Lego League, and more STEM and STEAM learning during the summer,” she said. “More project-based learning, so that students are engaged with what they are learning. We still want to have our targeted students, but also want to open it up to all Chanute students.”
Russell said those plans include involvement from high school students.
“We’d like to get them involved in providing experiences for kids in the afternoon,” she said.
Closed session
Personnel moves made in cl
osed session included:
• Resignation: Tracy Coke, CES teacher
• Retirements: Marcia Gough, CHS Food services; Rebekah Howell, CES Secretary; Connie Woodard, Public Relations; Debbie Yokley, CES Classroom Aide.
• Employments: Carla Burke, Bus Rider; Veronica Schibi, CHS Counselor
• Re-employments: Karla Nothern, LELC Principal, one-year
