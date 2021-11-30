Pearce honored as oldest licensed school teacher in Kansas
CRAIG NULL
Altoona-Midway USD 387 activities writer
BUFFALO — A surprise celebration was thrown for Altoona-Midway science instructor Robert Pearce on his 90th birthday Monday.
In attendance for the party were USD 387 administrators, faculty, staff and the entire student body. Kansas State Board of Education President Jim Porter was also on hand.
Pearce spent more than 20 years teaching at Cherryvale USD 447 and has been with Altoona-Midway for the past 25 years. He obtained his teaching license 63 years ago, and is believed to be one of the oldest active teachers in the United States.
“It is not official, but it is my understanding that Mr. Pearce is the oldest active teacher in the state of Kansas,” said Mike Kastle, interim superintendent for the Altoona-Midway school district. He also noted that odds are high that Pearce is near the top of that list for all active teachers in America. “That is simply amazing.”
Porter presented Pearce with a certificate from KSDE commending him for his dedication to the people and students of Kansas during his distinguished career.
“I’ve enjoyed all my students, and there have been some good and happy moments,” Pearce told the assembled audience, adding he has no plans to slow down. “I never thought about quitting, and I’m still not thinking about quitting.”
While he was unable to make the trip, KSDE Commissioner Randy Watson lauded Pearce for the milestone achievement.
“We are extremely proud of Mr. Pearce’s service to the students of Kansas over many years, and congratulate him on his birthday and continued excellent service to students this year,” Watson said.
Pearce was also with presented birthday cards from most of the student body, as well as greetings from 2nd Congressional District Representative Jake LaTurner and US Senator Roger Marshall. Kastle said he expected more cards to be coming in from dignitaries, including perhaps the Office of the White House.
A former pupil of Pearce’s from his 1977 freshman biology class at Cherryvale High recalled warm memories during his short speech Monday.
“I remember you loved mixing your peanuts with your Dr Pepper,” said Randy Hucke, now a retired teacher. “You were an amazing teacher back then, and it’s amazing that you’re still at it.”
Amy Morris, another of Pearce’s former students, referred to him as a treasure, while district purchasing clerk Tonia Raymond was wowed by Pearce’s adaptability during the COVID-19 shutdown. Raymond said it was incredible to see Pearce interact and maintain relationships with students in a Zoom setting.
“I guess I’ve stayed in education this long because I enjoy the kids,” Pearce said. “It’s satisfying to feel you’re making a difference.”
The ceremony also included an announcement from the district’s athletic director that the school greenhouse had been officially dedicated as the “Robert E. Pearce Greenhouse.”
“I thank you for this,” said Pearce, who was instrumental in the creation of the greenhouse. “This is a great honor.”
Pearce and his wife, Neila, have been married since 1952 and are approaching their 70th wedding anniversary next year. The couple has seven children: Sheryl, Valerie, Bobbie, Kimberly, Robin, Julie and Robert. Four of their seven children also went into the education field.
Fun facts
When Pearce first embarked upon his teaching career in 1957:
• Dwight D. Eisenhower was President.
• Alaska and Hawaii were not yet states.
• Hula hoops and Slinkies were all the rage.
• Pocket calculators were not yet in existence.
• A new car cost an average of $2,700.
• Disneyland was less than two years old.
• The Beatles would not arrive in America for another seven years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.