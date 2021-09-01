Gov. Kelly announces Safer Classrooms Workgroup
MATT RESNICK
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has now pinpointed 14 new active K-12 school clusters over the course of the past week, raising the overall cluster total to 21.
While Chanute’s USD 413 nor any other school districts have been publicly identified by KDHE, the district exceeds the threshold for being categorized as a cluster. The primary requirement is that an entity must have five or more cases reported over a 14-day period from the first onset of symptoms. According to KDHE data, the 21 K-12 clusters include 114 active COVID-19 cases – an average of 5.4 cases per school.
Chanute Public Schools has tallied 49 confirmed cases since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 12, with 28 of those listed as currently active. Additionally, 346 have been deemed close-contact exposures, with 181 currently under quarantine restrictions. As of Wednesday afternoon, Chanute Elementary School reported 11 active COVID-19 positive cases; Royster Middle School, 7; Chanute High School, 4; Lincoln Early Learning Center, 4; and USD 413 Support Operations Center, 2.
KDHE, along with the Centers for Diseases Control announced prior to the start of the school year that they were recommending universal indoor making for K-12 students and staff, regardless of vaccination status. A primary reason for that was due to the rise of the highly-contagious coronavirus delta variant, which poses an increased risk to children and younger adults.
"Children are catching the virus, being hospitalized, and dying from COVID at increasingly higher rates," Governor Laura Kelly said in statement. "There's nothing more important than keeping our students healthy and in the classroom."
Despite state and federal officials sounding the alarm, USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams elected to make masks optional for the district to start the school year, after previously announcing that masks would be mandatory. While many Kansas school districts have adjusted to the current situation by implementing temporary mandatory masking, Adams has been mum on whether he will re-enact such a policy.
During her press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Kelly announced the establishment of a new Safer Classrooms Workgroup, as she emphasized the importance of student and teacher safety in the midst of the global health pandemic.
"We're bringing together a group of highly-skilled health professionals," Kelly said. "Pediatricians, family physicians, school nurses, pharmacists, psychologists. The workgroup will meet weekly to highlight the urgency of protecting our kids from the delta variant."
The workgroup will speak with educators, parents and advocates "about their experiences," while also utilizing the best available science and information to support local governments and school districts.
"So they can promote the health and safety in schools, and in our community," Kelly said.
KDHE has encountered obstacles en route to publically identifying the districts affiliated with the K-12 clusters. That will soon change, according to Kelly.
"Every week, we will release a school safety report from these meetings," she said. "The report will serve as a resource for media, parents, schools, communities and policy-makers."
Kelly said info contained within the weekly reports will include timely and relevant policies on COVID-19 testing and masking in schools — and best practices that can be shared across school districts.
"It will include updates on districts with clearly-communicated quarantine, testing and masking policies," Kelly said, "to ensure that parents and families have what they need to know how to keep their children safe."
Kelly added that the weekly reports will also contain information on districts' vaccination and testing events and other relevant items.
"With resources to help our schools plan, publicize and implement," she said. "(It will) provide data on youth vaccinations by county — cases, hospitalizations and deaths. And it will provide a list of schools with active outbreaks."
Kelly said there is "nothing more important than keeping our students healthy and alive."
"The Safer Classrooms Workgroup will help all of us make informed decisions to protect our children and our communities," she said.
In response to a question after the briefing, Kelly said that she's hopeful the "reality on the ground will drive the policies that those school boards make" in regard to mask mandates.
"But in the event the school board does not take that step and require masking, I would turn to every parent in the state of Kansas and say, 'You can — it's your kid.' If you want to put a mask on your kid, regardless of whether or not it's required, please do.
"We got our kids back into school by listening to health professionals (and) by masking up," she added. "By implementing stringent public health protocols and by getting vaccinated. And we'll keep them there by continuing to follow the best health practices."
Kelly implored Kansans to set aside political differences and "get vaccinated and support your school staff, your school boards, your community health providers and your local businesses."
