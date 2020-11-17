GREG LOWER
HUMBOLDT — Forty-five years of service earned a Humboldt city employee recognition from the Kansas League of Municipalities.
Janitor Eddie Harner received a certificate from the Humboldt City Council at its Nov. 9 meeting, and also a certificate from KLM presented by Mayor Nobby Davis.
“Eddie’s one of those guys you can count on,” Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder said. “Always happy and excited to be at work. I appreciate that attitude.”
Harner is the janitor at city hall and works after usual business hours. The KLM usual recognizes long-term employees at a service luncheon, but Herder said this year’s recognition was handled virtually because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Harner said he enjoys talking to co-workers at city hall and he likes to see how the city works and how it has changed over the last 45 years.
“I enjoy the company,” he said. “I always enjoy being with them.”
Harner was born on a farm near Humboldt and he and his four sisters attended rural schools until they went to Humboldt High School. Harner and his sisters Darlene, Betty, Carolyn and Mary were born to Merle and Iva (Breiner) Harner, and Harner still lives in Humboldt.
Herder said Harner has no plans to retire and wants to work as long as possible.
“He loves his job,” said sister Carolyn Rowden, Wichita.
Harner said he would like to stay 50 years.
“Everyday, I have something new,” he said.
Harner is a member of St. Joseph parish and assists at the church, as well as doing yardwork and gardening at home.
He urged anyone who has the chance to attend city council meetings and see how the city operates.
