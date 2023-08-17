Name: Taylor Keck
Position: Fifth grade
Schooling: Fort Hays State University, 2022
Years of teaching: I taught fourth grade social studies for half a semester last school year,
Most excited for: I am excited to start a new year with my 5th grade students that I also taught last school year. We all bumped up this year and I’m excited to see all their faces when they realize I’m their teacher again.
Goals: To create a sound and inviting classroom management plan and environment for my students.
Name: Rachel Easdon
Position: Ag teacher and FFA adviser at Cherryvale Middle and High School
Schooling: High school diploma at West Elk, 2016; BS in agricultural education at Kansas State University, 2019; and MS in curriculum and instruction at Emporia State University, 2022
Years of teaching: Five
Most excited for: I am most excited to continue sharing my passion for agriculture with students. I love to see students find their role in the agricultural industry and excel in my hands-on classes.
Goals: My biggest goal is to build strong relationships with students. I want to push students to get outside of their comfort zone and to become strong leaders/ community members. You have to really know your kids and they must trust in you to do this successfully.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.