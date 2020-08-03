GREG LOWER
Six Chanute school district Leadership Team members have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after a leadership retreat in Branson, Mo., to discuss how to deal with the global pandemic.
Superintendent Kellen Adams reported to the USD 413 Board of Education at Monday evening’s meeting about the 11 staff members and administrators who are now quarantined, but the incident was reported earlier on social media and in the Tribune when there were three positive cases from the retreat. Adams notified staff and community partners by email Friday, and many residents posted comments Saturday.
The eight building administrators and three district administrators, including Adams, met July 27-29 in Branson, Mo., for the annual leadership retreat. Three people were diagnosed by Friday and three more by Monday, with five negative tests and the others in quarantine.
Adams told the board that some had mild symptoms while others progressed but are recovering.
The Kansas City Star reported one positive patient was in intensive care.
School board member Jeff Caldwell said he was surprised to have this many cases this soon in the school year.
“We’re evaluating the situation ongoing with the information in front of us,” he said.
Six school board members met Monday evening in the Royster Middle School library wearing face masks, with one member attending by teleconference. Adams and two other administrators reported by teleconference, including assistant superintendent Tracy Russell who talked about plans for teachers to return Aug. 10 and reopen classes Aug. 24.
“And yet they think it’s smart to start school back up this month,” one Facebook comment said. “What a joke.”
“How can they expect our kids to follow safe distancing when school starts when it’s apparent adults can’t?” another poster wrote.
Adams told board members he did not know how the virus got into the retreat. Branson has seen an increase in cases, although someone in the group might have had it before the retreat.
“At least three of them I can think of never took their masks off,” Adams said.
Most of the retreat participants drove to Branson on the morning of July 27 and Adams drove in the evening following a special school board meeting. Branson officials voted July 28 to require masks, but it did not take effect until after local officials were back in Chanute.
On Thursday, the Neosho County Health Department reported one active case of coronavirus.
“Today we have eight active,” Administrator Teresa Starr said Monday afternoon. “We were hoping this would not happen, but now it did and we are making sure we protect our citizens as much as we can.”
Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported a total of 56 cases total in Neosho County with 900 negative test results.
Plans on how to reopen classes are still under discussion and Russell said food service, transportation, calendar and custodial committees will meet today. A webinar is scheduled for 5:30 pm tonight to address submitted questions from parents and concerned citizens.
The school board voted to start in-person classes on Aug. 24 instead of its usual Aug. 12 or a recommendation from Gov. Laura Kelly to start after Labor Day.
Russell said she hopes to get a draft of the plans available online today. She said the document is too lengthy to be emailed to each parent.
One element is an executive order from the governor that requires masks in school buildings and daily temperature checks.
“Those will be non-negotiable,” Adams said.
Russell said 80 percent of surveyed parents want face-to-face education, although others want a virtual option. She said the priority is what is best for the students.
“To put it bluntly, we don’t care if this is convenient for adults,” she said.
Kindergarten through fifth grade students will have options for both in-person and distance learning, which will be different from the distance learning in March through May. The plan calls for six hours a day of learning, although not all will be on computer.
Middle school and high school students will have a third option in a virtual learning program Odysseyware, which will be more self-paced. Russell said she hopes to have a class list out this week. She said distance learning through Zoom would definitely be possible for core classes, but not for subjects like welding.
Issues that schools will face include when students change classes or go to the water fountain.
Russell said a difficult question is whether a student can transition from online learning to in-person if online becomes too difficult. It will be easier to move students from in-person to online classes, but those who start online may require a nine-week commitment.
Teachers will begin Monday by going over safety procedures and then begin training on digital platforms.
Individual building training will be next Tuesday, with individual building in-service the rest of next week.
Teacher meetings may be held in the stadium the following week, with Aug. 21 as a teacher work day.
School board members did not discuss finances because of Adams’ announcement, but set a budget hearing for noon Aug. 24 in the high school library.
They did hear from high school teacher Luke Hall and elementary teacher Kim Luebbering, who were secondary and elementary administrators, respectively, for the summer school program.
At one point, summer classes were postponed for a week and Luebbering said procedures were more lax than those for the upcoming school year. But she said younger students had an easier time adjusting to wearing masks than most people think.
“The littles actually fell into a routine,” she said.
Of 240 students signed up for summer school, attendance averaged 171 students a day.
Hall said one staff member was diagnosed before the first day and never attended. Some students who were diagnosed either quarantined or dropped out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.