MATT RESNICK
A newly-minted program will soon debut at Royster Middle School.
The USD 413 Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of a Health Occupation Students of America chapter at Royster Middle School.
RMS Assistant Principal Luke Hall delivered a proposal to the board at Monday night’s BOE meeting. Hall quickly pointed to Chanute High’s thriving HOSA program.
“They have slowly trickled, unofficially, some of the ideas and what-not into the middle school,” he said. “And I would like to recognize that with this proposal.”
Hall said a survey had been distributed in late 2020 to RMS students in order to gauge their interest in the program.
“Approximately 20 students showed interest,” he said, noting that a group of seven students has been consistently meeting once a month prior to the start of the school day to lay the groundwork for the program.
Hall said the member fee for the program is $50 per student, per competition. Hall added that a points system could be put in place to reward students who are consistently present for meetings.
“Attendance at some of these meetings would make it justifiable to pay for the student,” he said. “Otherwise, we would ask for the student to pay for that out of their own pocket.”
Hall said that very few middle schools in the state have a HOSA club in place. There are currently 44 HOSA chapters statewide, and nine in the southeast Kansas region.
“Having said that, it is not completely exclusive to middle schools in these competitions,” Hall said. “If a student wants to participate in a certain category, they can participate with the high school students as well.”
Hall noted that RMS currently has two interested possible sponsors.
“Ideally, they could serve as co-sponsors,” he said.
Hall said HOSA’s impact on other extracurricular activities is minimal, pointing to early morning meetings as a way to avoid conflict with practices related to other programs or sports.
“I would say it has no impact on other programs,” he said.
Likewise, Hall mentioned that its impact on instructional time is also minimal.
“I would estimate no more than five days to attend all the conferences and competitions,” he said.
Hall told the board that his favorite aspect of the program is that of post-secondary opportunities.
“HOSA certainly offers insight into the healthcare industry and allows students to have hands-on experience to help discern if this will lead to a passion and career,” he said. “I’m a firm believer that schools should be leading into the future, and not just necessarily doing what has always worked.”
Newly-elected board member Alex Rodriquez, a 2020 graduate of Chanute High, offered his thoughts on the program.
“As a student who went through HOSA myself, it gave me the opportunity to see if that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “Doing international biomedical debate, attending all those conferences, and going to all the club meetings was really important in assessing what I wanted for my future education. So I think the more clubs we can have like this, the better.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams noted that the district established new protocols and procedures for extracurricular activities.
“It started with soccer,” Adams said. “Nonetheless, Mr. Hall and his team have done a good job of checking off and making sure that each step of our process has been met with validity.”
Hall told The Tribune that he was excited for the program.
“I want to make sure kids are off on the right foot when they turn 18 and they get that diploma and know what’s next,” he said. “We’re setting students up to be the productive citizens we want them to be.”
Hall said that official HOSA compeition for Royster students could begin as early as this spring.
“We have a few students who would be very interested in doing so, and we would like for that to happen,” he said.
Royster Principal Don Epps echoed Hall’s sentiments.
“I think it really offers an area where we weren’t serving kids in an extracurricular fashion,” he said. “So we’re going to give kids an incredible opportunity to compete against other schools and gain knowledge from other resources and entities that they never would have gotten before. I think it’s amazing.”
Adams anticipates that the implementation of the program will have a positive impact on students.
“I’m a big proponent of student activities,” he said. “If you can link a student to school through an activity, their desire and willingness to want to come to school and perform better is going to increase. So HOSA represents one more opportunity for our middle school students to connect with Royster.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.