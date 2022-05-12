MATT RESNICK
The Chanute High School journalism team has once again reached the mountain top, securing its fourth consecutive Class 4A Kansas Scholastic Press Association State Championship.
CHS broke its own state record for total points, set last year, with 112 team points.
Led by senior Megan Kueser, CHS students notched seven individual first-place finishes and five runner-ups, with a grand total of 26 overall state placers. Kueser was the individual high-point scorer for a second consecutive year en route to Class 3A/4A Student Photojournalist of the Year accolades. Further accentuating their feat, Janessa Varndell became the first Blue Comet to capture first place in the category of News Writing.
“Janessa has worked really hard at her newswriting this year,” said CHS journalism instructor Dustin Fox.
Fox also praised Mia Godinez for her efforts.
“Mia took on some new content this year and wound up winning Advertising Design,” Fox said. “For her, a totally new event.”
CHS results
CHS first-place finishers were Mia Godinez, Advertising Design; Devon Kueser, Editorial Cartoon; Megan Kueser, Student Life Photo; Xander Weilert, Headline Writing and Design; Janessa Varndell, News Writing; Jayden Gensweider, Sports Writing; Jaye Smith and Kierny Follmer, Yearbook Theme and Graphics.
Runner-up finishers were Jacie Costin, Social Media; Tessa Golay, Student Life Photography; Ava Campbell, Infographics; Megan Kueser, Editorial Writing; Katelyn Caldwell and Mia Godinez, Yearbook Theme and Graphics.
Third-place finishers were Ava Campbell, Digital Illustration; Trey Smoot, Infographics; Abby Fisher, Xander Weilert; Grace Uhner, Multimedia Storytelling; Janessa Varndell, News Page Design; Megan Kueser, Sports Photography; Mia Godinez, Feature Writing.
Fourth-place finishers were Megan Kueser, Academics Photography;
Jayden Gensweider, Yearbook Sports Writing; Nathan Stanley, Editorial Writing; Megan Kueser, Cutline Writing; Britin Hanna, Copy Editing.
Fifth-place finishers were Katelyn Caldwell, News Page Design; Jailyn Eschen, Social Media; Preston Keating, Academics Photography.
Another triumph
After reaching the doorstop of a state title on several occasions, Fox’s journalism squad kicked in the door four years ago and hasn’t looked back since.
“I was just really impressed by the entries that our kids put together this year,” Fox said. “They blew away my expectations.”
Fox lost several key contributors from last year’s state championship team, including 2021 Class 4A State Journalist of the Year Alyssa Andoyo.
“I knew that we would have a chance to win again,” Fox said. “I cannot honestly say that I didn’t expect us to break the state record again.”
Fox said that the seniors led by example.
“They had a goal and they really wanted it,” Fox said. “The fact that they really wanted it kind of rubbed off on everyone else. The effort and time they put into their entries was pretty significant.”
Fox said that his students had a collective edge.
“Once you start winning, it builds on itself,” he said. “When you have success and the confidence to know what you’re capable of, and you’ve seen others and what they’ve done, it gives you the blueprint of what you need to do. To these kids’ credit, they keep taking it one step further.”
Kueser’s evolution
Having stockpiled the amount of state championship hardware that Kueser has, one would think that she’s been at it for a long time.
That’s not the case, as Kueser has only been a member of Fox’s newspaper/journalism class since her junior year.
“In just two years, she’s had incredible success,” Fox said.
Kueser said she was mildly surprised by her award haul.
“It was really nice to win so many awards this year,” she said. “I did not expect to be entered in so many categories.”
Kueser said that while choosing regional entries, she elected to expand her horizons.
w“I don’t usually do anything outside of photography,” she said. “So entering and doing well in writing categories was really nice.”
Kueser’s first-place Student Life Photography photo was snapped at Santa Fe Park. The theme was “students and their interactions with food or drinks.”
“On the weekend of prom, my friends and I were sitting at Santa Fe Park just eating popsicles,” she said. “I took a few pictures of them and ended up submitting that.”
Kueser touched on some of the qualities of the award-winning photo.
“We were sitting there laughing, and I just snapped some pictures in the moment,” she said. “I think it really captured a fun moment and a lot of connection between the people in the picture. The lighting was also really nice.”
Kueser’s selection as Photojournalist of the Year was based on a submission of eight pictures she took throughout the school year. Photography has been a hobby since she was 9 and entering pictures in the 4-H Youth Fair.
“Photography has been my thing for a long time, so it was really cool to win that,” she said, noting that she uses a Canon EOS 6D Mark II, primarily with a 70 to 200 millimeter lens.
Kueser also scored a second-place finish for the category of Editorial Writing, and fourth place in Cutline Writing.
“I didn’t really have much experience with those things before this year, and learned how to do those along the way for my regional entries,” she said. “I just kind of figured that out and ended up doing pretty well.”
Kueser lauded Fox for his teaching abilities.
“He has been super supportive and pushes me to improve my pictures and writing,” she said. “He’s the one that pushed me to do the writing categories, which ended up turning out pretty well.”
Kueser plans to enroll at Neosho County Community College next year, and eventually transfer to Wichita State University to potentially pursue a degree in marketing.
“I’ll use what I’ve learned in journalism if I do end up going into marketing,” she said.
Kueser is also delighted that her younger sister, Devon, is following in her footsteps. A freshman at CHS, Devon collected first place at state in the Editorial Cartoon category. Fox noted that Devon has produced some of the most phenomenal digital artwork he’s even seen.
“She has always been a really good artist,” Kueser said. “So I recruited her, kind of dragged her into the class. She’s done a lot of drawings for our magazine and newspaper, and it’s just been really fun having her in class.”
Kueser was also on hand for an awards celebration at the University of Kansas Student Union last weekend. The state winners were announced live, and the event featured a guest speaker from National Geographic.
“All my friends are in the class with me,” Kueser said. “It’s a really fun and relaxed environment. It’s been a really fun experience overall.”
Another CHS senior who scaled the mountain top was Jayden Gensweider. Having been a member of all four team state title-winning teams, Gensweider finally nabbed an individual state championship, taking first place in the category of Sports Writing.
“He’s the only person in program history to have been a member of four team state titles,” Fox said. “He qualified for state every single year.”
Gensweider has been covering CHS soccer, which includes traveling to road events, since the inception of the program four years ago. He said that years of hard work and sharpening his skillset paid dividends. Gensweider’s award-winning piece was on a fictional track team.
“I’ve been putting in the hours, working hard to improve my craft,” he said.
Gensweider said Fox has proven invaluable to his progression as a writer.
“He taught me things like how to set up an article, and has really helped me a lot since the beginning of my freshman year,” Gensweider said, adding that he plans to enroll at KU in the fall and pursue a journalism degree.
