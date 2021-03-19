GREG LOWER
Twelve Chanute area childcare providers have recieved a total of $22,830 in grant funds in the first round of the Preschool Development Grant.
Chanute Regional Development Authority awarded the grants funded by the Children’s Trust Fund of Kansas and administered by Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas.
Childcare providers that received funds were Annette McMillan Day Care, Wanda and Marcus Ross Daycare, Kidzville Daycare, Tisha’s Daycare, Brighter Beginnings Learning Center, Jacquelyn’s Daycare, Yvonne Dea Cummings Daycare, Crayon Kids Daycare, ABC Daycare, WeeCare Day Care and Happy Feet Daycare.
“It has been a blessing,” Brighter Beginnings director Penny Wood said. The center will use the money for classroom furniture and indoor play equipment, and Wood said the grant will allow them to get things that had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Ornelas with Kidzville said the grant will be very helpful and allow daycares to stay open and operate safely. Her daycare, which has 11 children, will use the funds primarily for a refrigerator to store children’s drinks, and possibly for some playground equipment.
Jessica Yohe with Happy Feet said the center will use the funds for outside play equipment, storage for outside toys, and soft trio library chairs that will be easy to disinfect.
“It was a pretty awesome grant, though, for sure,” she said.
The grant is designed to help create additional childcare slots for children ages 0-3, expand non-traditional childcare hours, and improve the quality of care in Chanute.
Applications for the next round will begin on May 1 and there will be two more years of this grant program. People with questions can contact the CRDA at (620) 431-5222.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.