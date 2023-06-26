ERIE — The 150th annual Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion will run in Erie from July 10-15 and feature scavenger hunts, a rodeo, food (including the free bean feed), music and a parade.

The 43rd annual American Legion IPRA World Championship Rodeo will have two performances at 8 p.m. July 11 and 12 of reunion week at the rodeo arena. The rodeo will feature bareback broncs, saddle broncs, calf roping, bull riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, team roping and breakaway roping.

