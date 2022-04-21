MATT RESNCK
ERIE — Neosho County Treasurer Sydney Ball took a pressing financial matter to officials at the most recent county commission meeting April 12.
Ball originally informed commissioners a year ago that the county’s HVAC and lighting upgrade fund was projected for an approximately $250,000 overage, with no action taken at the time. A project for HVAC and lighting upgrades at the courthouse began in the fall of 2020.
Options laid out by Ball a year ago included transferring money from the county contingency fund, courthouse general fund, and/or equipment reserve fund. Commissioners opted to hold off on that determination until final invoices were received and reviewed.
At the April 12 meeting, Ball formally requested a
resolution to zero out the overspent funds, which came in lower than the quarter-million dollar estimate she expected to see. Commissioners ultimately unanimously approved the transfer of $210,117.16 from the 2021 budgeted equipment reserve fund to the HVAC and lighting upgrade fund. An additional expenditure was also corrected, as commissioners approved the transfer of $374.19 from the equipment reserve fund to the capital improvements fund. Ball said the total cost of the HVAC and lighting project checked in at $1.84 million.
“I just wanted to bring this to your attention, so that we could get it cleared up and zeroed back out,” Ball said.
Commission chair Gail Klaassen inquired about the possibility of transferring the money from the courthouse general fund.
“You won’t have any money left under courthouse general if you move that out of your budgeted funds,” Ball said, further noting that the equipment reserve fund was the better option, with an available balance of $1.4 million.
Ball said she was only on-hand to lay out the best available options.
“The questions about the funding are ones they had internally and not a decision that I make,” Ball said after the meeting. “I’m not involved with any of the project and I don’t do the accounts payable, but I do manage the money. It’s just sitting out there negative, and I want to make sure that we get it taken care of.”
