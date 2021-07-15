GREG LOWER
ERIE — Staff of Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center will be on hand Friday and Saturday for a Community of Immunity event at the Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion in Erie.
The Community of Immunity is an effort to vaccinate people against COVID-19, especially now that the infection is expanding in Neosho County.
Further vaccination events are planned with a goal to reach 70 percent of eligible people age 12 and older being fully immunized.
Thirteen hospital staffers will be at the Neosho County Courthouse today from 4 to 7 pm, and about 12 will be at the Brickhouse, 202 N. Main, from 8:30 am to noon Saturday, depending on how many people are vaccinated Friday.
The event will be in the courthouse lobby and indoors at the Brickhouse.
NMRMC Foundation Director Anna Methvin said they have prepared 250 gift bags for people who are vaccinated. They have 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and if they run out, hospital staff can schedule appointments at any of the clinics available.
To reach the goal of herd immunity, a total of 9,070 people in Neosho County must be fully vaccinated. As of Thursday, 5,525 county residents had received all the needed vaccine doses, which is 41.08 percent, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. NMRMC Infection Preventionist Kristy Bunker said the KDHE figures are the most accurate.
By Thursday, 5,959 had received the first dose, according to the KDHE.
Also as of Thursday, Neosho County had 45 active cases and 61 people in quarantine, with 1,884 people recovered and 35 deaths.
The Community of Immunity program started in early May, when the county had 4,664 people fully vaccinated, but 861 have been immunized in the 11 weeks since then. After peaking at 161 active cases at the end of December, Neosho County had no active cases the first week of June.
There have been a total of 87 new cases since the start of June, but no additional deaths.
Those who have recovered from the original strain of the virus would have some level of immunity for up to six months, Bunker said, but that varies with different studies. The Delta variant has become the dominant virus strain, and officials still urge people who have recovered from COVID-19 to also get vaccinated.
Methvin said the goal is to get accurate information to the community. She said people should discuss the pandemic with their primary care providers, since personal research can be misleading.
“You trust your life to your primary care provider,” she said.
The next Community of Immunity event will be 4-7 pm Aug. 6 at Neosho County Community College and will feature food, live music and a corn hole tournament.
Methvin said it will be a cool evening with good weather.
