A Chanute man was arrested on felony drug and other charges and the Kansas Highway Patrol Hazardous Device Unit removed explosives from his car and a house on 4th Street west of Santa Fe late Wednesday.
Michael A. Gill, 55, Chanute, was arrested and transported to the Neosho County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, criminal possession of explosives, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, criminal use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with a law enforcement officer, and defective tail lamp.
Chanute officers stopped a vehicle near 7th and Grant at about 11:45 pm Wednesday and deployed police K9 Octave. Officers located a suspicious explosive device and while arresting the driver reportedly found about eight grams of methamphetamine and more than $1,000 on his person.
The arrest led to the search of a house in the 000 block of west 4th Street, assisted by the KHP Hazardous Device Unit. Officers there found items associated with illegal drugs, a firearm and more explosive devices.
Strange behavior results in arrest
A Chanute man was arrested on drug charges after someone reported strange behavior near Royster Middle School.
Michael G. Auten, 45, Chanute, was arrested and transported to Neosho County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers responded at 11 am Friday to the 400 block of west Main to a report of individuals acting strangely and trying to purchase syringes. Upon arrival, they talked with individuals inside a vehicle and received permission to search it.
