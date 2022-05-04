MATT RESNICK
Members of Chanute High School’s Future Health Professionals (formerly HOSA) program teamed up with Project Lead the Way biomedical pathway students to host a public blood drive Wednesday at CHS.
As part of her high school Capstone Project, Tyra Bogle took the lead in organizing the drive. With the assistance of Wichita-area American Red Cross, Bogle said the goal for the day-long event was to collect at least 50 pints
While Bogle has been working on the project for most of the spring semester, she was still surprised by the sheer scope of it.
“It was more than I thought, just getting everything organized,” she said, adding that promotion of the event, as well as enlisting volunteers was time-intensive.
Bogle said that she and other HOSA members handed out water bottles Tuesday as a reminder to stay hydrated in the event that fellow students were planning on donating.
After researching the topic, Bogle noted that one of her key takeaways was the overall need for blood on a global scale.
“Blood expires, so we need a constant, replenished supply,” she said. “One donation can save three lives, so it was kind of cool learning that stuff.”
Bogle was confident of achieving the event’s goal of 50 units. American Red Cross will award a pair of $750 scholarships to CHS students involved with the project if they’re able to hit or exceed that mark. The scholarships will be distributed on Senior Awards Night, scheduled for 6:30 pm on May 10.
Looking to get into the medical field, Bogle has also gained invaluable experience while job-shadowing for Dr. David Guernsey. She’s been able to observe several surgeries, including the removal of a kidney stone as well as a hammertoe procedure that entailed the repair of a damaged tendon.
“I was able to see some stuff that I didn’t know before,” she said. “The surgeries were really cool.”
Bogle said she was amazed by the lightning speed of the operations.
“I didn’t realize how quickly doctors go through patients,” Bogle said.
PLTW instructor Tonya Frederick said that she was thoroughly impressed with the dedication displayed by CHS students in hosting the event. Frederick also lauded Bogle for her role.
“There’s a lot of things that go into it that you really don’t think about, but we’ve helped guide Tyra through it and she’s done a great job,” Frederick said.
This was the second of two blood drives hosted by HOSA during the 2021-22 school year. Frederick doesn’t often place a lone student in charge of the event, but was delighted to do so since Bogle chose it as her Capstone Project.
