Tribune staff
Humboldt is getting its brand out.
In response to comments from a New York City mayor that his city has more of a brand than the state of Kansas, a US Senator recognized Humboldt’s achievements Wednesday on the Senate floor.
“I had planned to give this floor speech before the mayor of New York City used Kansas as a punchline, but now it seems a little more fitting,” Sen. Jerry Moran said.
Moran’s remarks came with the presentation of the Building Better Communities award to the city of Humboldt.
Comments by New York City mayor Eric Adams during an overseas trip drew pushback Tuesday from Kansans, including from actor Eric Stonestreet. The Kansas Office of Tourism has invited Adams to the Sunflower State.
“We have a brand. And when people see it, it means something,” said Mayor Adams. “You know when we go there...Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, okay, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity.”
Moran begged to differ.
“In January, the travel desk at the New York Times selected Humboldt as a top destination in the world alongside places such as Greece, Australia and Argentina,” Moran said.
He attributed Humboldt’s revitalization to the group A Bolder Humboldt and leaders like Paul Clouthier.
“Paul said, ‘I’ve lived in a lot of big cities, and the thing I loved about them was that they had complete neighborhoods, with a grocery store and a dry cleaners and a bar and little restaurants,” Moran said. “Which is basically what a small town is, or used to be.”
Monarch Cement and the Works family helped the community rebuild 10 blocks of downtown, and Moran cited the addition of Murphy Tractor and Equipment to the Southwind Industrial Park. He also mentioned this weekend’s Biblesta festival.
“The community of Humboldt is a success story,” Moran said. “It’s a role model. It demonstrates how teamwork, creative thinking, hard work, treating others with respect, and caring about the future of your community can make a difference for your city, the state and for our entire country. That’s our brand in Kansas.”
