ERIE — The Neosho County Clerk’s office has provided on request these numbers in regard to the   2020 General Election.

(Polls are open 7 am to 7 pm.)

 

*Registered Voters:  

Democratic: 2,101

Libertarian: 117

Republican: 5,518

Unaffiliated: 3,427

 

Total Registered Voters: 11,163

** Advanced Ballot by Mail:

 

Total Ballots Mailed out: 1,172

Total Mail In Ballots received: 1,032

 

In-Person Voting located in the Clerk’s Office at the Neosho County Courthouse:

845

