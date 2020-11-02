ERIE — The Neosho County Clerk’s office has provided on request these numbers in regard to the 2020 General Election.
(Polls are open 7 am to 7 pm.)
*Registered Voters:
Democratic: 2,101
Libertarian: 117
Republican: 5,518
Unaffiliated: 3,427
Total Registered Voters: 11,163
** Advanced Ballot by Mail:
Total Ballots Mailed out: 1,172
Total Mail In Ballots received: 1,032
In-Person Voting located in the Clerk’s Office at the Neosho County Courthouse:
845
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.