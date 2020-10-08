Tribune staff
Neosho County Community College will receive a grant for distance learning from the US Department of Agriculture.
The Rural Development grant is part of a $943,163 package from the USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants program for Woodson, Franklin, Neosho and Allen counties in Kansas, and Platte County, Mo.
The funds will extend science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) classes to school districts in underserved areas of Allen and Woodson counties and let NCCC create new STEM distance learning capabilities in Chanute and Ottawa to serve surrounding areas in Franklin and Neosho counties, especially with increased allied health courses.
“Distance learning provides more educational resources to difficult to reach populations,” said (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen.
Brenda Krumm, dean of outreach and workforce development at NCCC, said the grant will provide Anatomage Tables for both the Neosho and Ottawa campuses.
The Anatomage Table is a fully segmented real human 3D anatomy system. Users can visualize anatomy exactly as they would on a fresh cadaver. Individual structures, male or female, are reconstructed in accurate 3D, resulting in a level of accurate anatomy, dissectible in 3D.
Krumm said the tables are pricey and the grant is the only way the college could provide the technology to its Health Sciences and regular Sciences students, both face-to-face and distance learning.
Allen County’s grant will place a table at LaHarpe, where Neosho also offers health courses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.