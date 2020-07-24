The City of Chanute and the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce will host their candidate forum Thursday for the Aug. 4 primary election.
Candidates for Kansas State Senator, Neosho County 3rd District Commissioner, and Neosho County Sheriff will present their views at the forum, which this year be livestreamed on the Chanute Facebook page and the city’s cable channel, and will be available for archive viewing on the city website, www.chanute.org. The forum will be staged in the Memorial Building Auditorium beginning at 6 pm Thursday.
Jon Burchett, Chamber board president, will serve as moderator for the county commission portion of the program and Chamber board member Betsy Barney will moderate the sheriff and state senate portion of the programs.
Each candidate will have a chance to make a two-minute opening statement prior to questions, and a two-minute closing statement afterwards. The questions will be asked in rotation so no one candidate will answer every question first.
The forum will be closed to the public and those on stage will maintain social distancing.
The candidates will not receive the questions until the forum, but will receive general topics to prepare. A non-partisan panel will review questions early next week and is asking for questions to be submitted from the public.
Topics for the Senate candidates include Medicaid expansion, K-12 school funding, support for rural economic development, and workforce development.
Sheriff candidate topics include sheriff department employee wages and collaboration with the Chanute Police Department.
County commission topics include budget issues, tax sales, support for outside agencies, employee wages, road projects, the wind farm and economic development.
Members of the public who wish to submit a question for any portion of the forum are encouraged to do so by emailing director@chanutechamber.com or by calling (620) 431-3350.
