ROBERT MAGOBET
Teachers in USD 413 are spearheading special needs in the community due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
During the last week and a half, Royster Middle School sixth grade science teacher Shannon Bogle, Chanute High School business teacher Sherri Bagshaw, and technology teacher Bradley Campbell have been gathering materials and sending hundreds of shields to area healthcare providers, including in Chanute and Chetopa, to assist healthcare professionals in protecting themselves from the spread of COVID-19.
Weeks ago, Jody Brown, a nurse at Labette Health Chanute Clinic and Express Care, called Bogle to ask if Royster or other schools would like to donate transparencies from overhead projectors. Columbus USD 505 Superintendent Bobbi Williams and St. Paul Principal Craig Bagshaw started the process of delivering shields to area clinics, nursing and hospital facilities. The district was using its 3-D printers to make headbands for the medical staff, but was looking for the transparency sheets to protect professionals’ eyes, noses and faces.
With progress already initiated, Bogle sent an email to staff at RMS and CHS asking them to see if their classrooms had these items to donate. During that process, Bogle found out that Bagshaw and her husband, Craig, had already been working with the Columbus School District to send shields to area healthcare providers. In knowing that Bagshaw had already been gathering transparencies, Bogle collected some more and gave them to Bagshaw to continue delivering these items to healthcare providers.
Campbell was instrumental in helping with the process, gathering the transparency sheets and developing shields. The process starts with building the plastic head piece frames, then taking them and the transparency sheets to the healthcare facilities. Professionals at the facilities then clip the items together to make a face shield.
Bagshaw and her husband delivered them to nearby health facilities. Just last week, the educators delivered more than 300 shields to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Bogle said going around and collecting materials to help providers was the least she could do, as her husband, Matt, a nurse practitioner, is on the frontlines of this pandemic.
“It’s very personal for me just because my husband is right there on the frontlines. ...,” Bogle said. “It’s very important to me that they have proper protection. When he comes home every night, he strips down, puts his clothes right in the washer. He takes Lysol, sprays his shoes, his watch, his phone, his wallet, anything, just trying to help not bring anything home to us. For me, helping anybody in healthcare is very important. A lot of people think just the hospitals need them. But these people at the clinics, they’re the first ones to test them. And then when (the results) get back, they go to the hospitals. I think it’s important for all levels of healthcare to receive the proper equipment.”
It takes a few days to make the shields. Bagshaw said Campbell will use the 3-D printer to make another set of shields this weekend.
“We’re just waiting and if somebody says, ‘We need some,’ then we’ll go into production some more,” Bagshaw said. “We feel like right now, maybe everybody is in between what we supply and what they already have and they’re OK. We can see that we’re probably definitely going to make another run. We haven’t made any for the public whatsoever. We’re just kind of waiting to see what the next stage is going to be.”
