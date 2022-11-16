Chanute city commissioners have had enough of the hole in the ground that was formerly Playmakers bar and grill. They voted Monday to find it in violation of city code and to have it demolished.
The commission voted 3-2 to approve an ordinance for the demolition after owner Earl Bartholomew failed to produce a letter of credit for repairs. The commission asked for the letter at its previous meeting to guarantee that Bartholomew could cover the cost of demolition if repairs were not completed by a set date.
The ordinance takes effect on publication and the vote was to publish as soon as possible. Commissioners Phil Chaney and Sam Budreau voted against the motion, and earlier they voted 2-3 in favor of the ordinance, but to delay publication until after the next commission meeting. That motion failed, leading to the amended vote.
The second vote came after Bartholomew left the meeting.
City Manager Todd Newman said the demolition would be done by the city and he would put together a timeframe.
The restaurant was destroyed in a fire in July 2021. A two-story portion at the corner of Main and Evergreen was demolished, leaving the basement open above and the interior of the west portion exposed. City officials sought to get concrete poured as the first phase of a three-phase renovation.
Bartholomew told the commission he was working toward securing a bond. He presented two copies of a document and asked for an extension.
"I don't think any of us want a parking lot down there," he said, adding that he would get concrete poured by Nov. 23. "If I have to do it in the dark myself."
He said it’s been difficult to get contractors to bid on the project, because they heard the building might be demolished. He is suing a previous contractor, he said, and an attorney who was supposed to be at Monday evening's meeting was delayed by a car breakdown coming from Arkansas.
"Why didn't you go down in the middle of the night?" Chaney asked. "If you get that poured, at least you've shown some progress and I'll be ecstatic."
Newman said it would take $100,000 to fill the hole and build a wall if the city owned the property.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild said it was inconsiderate to present two copies of the document to five commissioners without giving them time to study it.
"That kind of stuff should be furnished prior to the meeting," he said, noting that he does not believe Bartholomew is working on the project. “We’re working harder on this than you are. It's just based on observation. You're giving us nothing here."
150th Celebration
In other business, Jillian Wilson with Main Street Chanute and Jane Brophy with the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce presented tentative events for next year's celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of Chanute.
The celebration committee met Nov. 10 with 12 members and came up with a proposed budget of $112,600. Money would come from the city and fundraising efforts during the year.
City commissioners approved providing $50,000, spread through the year, plus covering a $12,000 fireworks display.
"It's not a draw down all at once," Budreau said, while Fairchild noted that the commission usually covers an annual fireworks display.
Activities have already begun with a contest to design a banner that will go on light poles along Main Street throughout 2023. Chanute's official founding date is Jan. 1, 1873, and the Art Gallery may host a New Year's Eve party.
Several larger events throughout the year were discussed at the committee meeting, but nothing has been set. Potential events include a music night, a block party, and possibly a public art piece.
Wilson said she is a longtime Chanute resident, but people at the celebration-planning committee meeting talked about things she never knew.
"This is the perfect time to really push knowledge of Chanute," she said.
The city's tourism fund has $409,000 available, Newman said.
Chaney voted against the funding, although he said he supports the celebration. The Downtown Revitalization Committee, which Chaney pushed to form, was originally tasked with organizing the celebration events earlier.
"DRC put us so far behind the curve, it’s a miracle we're getting anything," Chaney said. “This whole process has been a joke."
Other business
Newman reported that a project to improve the intersection of 21st and Plummer is moving forward. Officials are negotiating a price and the results will be available at the next meeting, he said. Two property owners have signed agreements.
Fiber optic expansion is ahead of schedule, Newman said, but needs to expand its workshop space. Concrete is being poured at the Santa Fe Park baseball complex, he said, and it is ready for turf. The contractor just needs cooperative weather.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said space for a downtown restroom has been hammered out and workers are digging footings. The floor should be poured by the end of next week.
Commissioners approved a hearing at the Nov. 28 meeting about renewal of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
In other business, Newman reported that the current owner of the Tioga building has paid a deposit and utility bills, and the building is in good shape after a dry summer. A dumpster is parked by the building, which Follmer said is authorized for 30 days. Newman said there is speculation that the building may be renovated or that there is a new buyer.
Commissioners voted to declare properties at 501 S. Garfield, owned by Tracy Waller; 1106 S. Garfield, owned by Sharon Faye King; 106 S. Wilson, owned by Michael Powell; 115 N. Washington, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals; and 1519 S. Highland, owned by Joyce Dinkel, in violation of city code.
Commissioners heard from a resident of the 600 block of south Santa Fe who said leaves blowing from neighbors' yards was a worse problem than grass clippings in storm drains or the city mowing tall grass. He said the corner of 7th and Santa Fe is a blight, and complained about speeding between 3rd and 7th streets.
