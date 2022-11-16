Playmaker

City of Chanute workers began the initial phase of demolition of Playmakers Bar and Grill on a cold and windy Tuesday afternoon.

 Matt Resnick | Tribune

Chanute city commissioners have had enough of the hole in the ground that was formerly Playmakers bar and grill. They voted Monday to find it in violation of city code and to have it demolished.

The commission voted 3-2 to approve an ordinance for the demolition after owner Earl Bartholomew failed to produce a letter of credit for repairs. The commission asked for the letter at its previous meeting to guarantee that Bartholomew could cover the cost of demolition if repairs were not completed by a set date.

