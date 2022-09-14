MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Paul Westhoff was riddled with a case of buyer’s remorse.
The 1st District Commissioner made that clear during Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting after hearing a rebuke from citizen Shirley Estrada regarding the commission’s Aug. 30 decision to deviate from its previously proposed budget.
Commissioners had arrived at that meeting with the intention of passing the county’s 2023 budget, but were quickly swayed by a pair of citizens that opposed a higher mill levy during the Revenue Neutral Rate hearing. They then voted 3-0 to rescind the agreed-upon budget and mill levy.
Commissioners determined they needed to trim $192,550 from the budget for the mill levy to remain revenue neutral at 48.222 — as opposed to 50.329. They were left with two options in achieving this outcome: reducing budget expenditures or finding additional revenue to offset the targeted figure.
Auditor Rodney Burns was on hand Tuesday to walk commissioners through the matter. After hearing from Burns, commissioners ultimately opted to pull $187,550 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund. The remaining $5,000 will come from Tri-Valley Developmental Services’ previously approved funding. The organization was the lone outside agency to receive an increase in funding, which will now be reduced from $65,000 to $60,000.
Since commissioners adopted a lesser amount with their revision, no further motions were required.
Estrada comments
During her public forum comments, Estrada likened the county’s use of ARPA and Neosho Wind Ridge PILOT funding to that of placing a Band-Aid on a gaping wound. Westhoff indicated that he was in agreement with some of Estrada’s comments.
“I was caught off guard and shouldn’t have (made that) decision,” Westhoff said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen asked Westhoff to elaborate on precisely what he was caught off guard about.
“About lowering the mill,” he said. “We should have stuck to our guns and just kept it like it was.”
Westhoff added that the commission held up to 10 work sessions en route to arriving upon its budget.
Commissioners do not often engage in back-and-forth dialogue with citizens during public forum, but did so with Estrada.
“The commission has that authority and prerogative to change their mind,” Estrada said. “What is surprising is that not one, not two, but all three commissioners changed their mind.”
Estrada offered up advice regarding future budget decisions, essentially imploring commissioners to be more decisive. She added that commissioners tentatively made the decision to publish the budget Aug. 16, and had an additional two weeks to mull that decision prior to voting on it Aug. 30 — but were still seemingly unprepared.
“Once the (decision to publish) is done, (you need) to be able to defend your decision,” she said.
Klaassen indicated that the originally proposed budget was too burdensome for taxpayers, as the nation is currently gripped with further inflation fears.
“It becomes reality of ‘this is what our budget really means to the taxpayer,’” Klaassen said.
Estrada countered that despite her grievance with the commission’s decision, she’s not always an advocate of raising taxes.
“When my taxes are being raised, I want (that money) to be used effectively,” she said.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said he’s heard from many in the community about the increased cost of living, specifically citing utility bills.
“If I can help from our side of it, that’s what I’m looking at to help with future (costs),” he said.
Estrada said that she’s calculated that she will receive a $7 saving as a result of the commission’s decision to keep the mill rate flat, adding that it will go directly to her electric provider.
Klaassen said the commission is being singled out, noting that she’s “disappointed” that other entities on the county’s tax statement increased their rates and nobody protested.
“But we had people come to our budget hearing and protest,” she said. “We’re trying to do what we can on our part, but that doesn’t mean that your taxes aren’t going to go up. But it won’t be from us.”
Estrada said the $7 net savings is insignificant in the grand scheme of things.
“I can’t even go out and buy lunch with that,” she said, adding that the decision to trim an additional $192,550 from the budget will cause further issues down the road. “With that decision is going to come even more difficult decisions to make regarding the budget and I hope you are prepared for that.
“To take it one step further with ARPA, there are dozens of entities waiting in line for some of those funds, and their slice of the pie is getting smaller and smaller as the county uses it for their purposes.”
Galemore stood by the commission’s decision to rewrite the budget, as well as its use of ARPA funds.
“I will defend that by the fact that lowering the budget is to help benefit taxpayers of the county. I don’t see the ARPA money as us picking a winner of who gets the money,” he said. “We should be (cognizant of) if we can disperse the money (throughout) the whole county and suppress taxes for a short time.”
Galemore acknowledged that he’s grown wary of those seeking a piece of the ARPA pie, with that logic also extending to the PILOT fund. Galesburg Mayor Adam Tromsness recently sought $100,000 in PILOT dollars for continued renovation to the town’s community building. The commission distributed approximately $90,000 to Galesburg and its school district in December 2020 — a community with a population of 123. The PILOT money already spent in Galesburg equals roughly $800 per resident.
In a follow-up interview with The Tribune, Westhoff reiterated that he felt blindsided by his fellow commissioners’ change of heart regarding the budget.
“I didn’t even know nothing about it until the (day) of the meeting,” he said. “We’d been working on it for a couple months and had eight to 10 work sessions.
“I got to thinking about it after I got home, and thought, ‘Man, I should have tabled that (motion to rescind), or thought about it a little more.’”
Westhoff said he was pleased with the originally proposed budget.
“Because at first it looked like we were going to have to raise the mill, maybe five or six mills,” he said. “When we got down to where we had it (50.329), I was pretty happy.”
See Friday’s edition of The Tribune for further coverage of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
