Sara Cooper has experienced anguish and heartbreak of an unimaginable scale.
Cooper recently lost all three of her beloved poodles as a result of a fire on her rental property, located just north of town.
“It’s been devastating, heartbreaking, and a lot of emotions put together. They definitely had a lot of life left to live,” Cooper told The Tribune. “I don’t think I have any more tears to cry.”
The dogs were in an outdoor pen attached to a barn when a nearby brush fire engulfed the structure.
The dogs initially survived, but were badly burned. Cooper spent the ensuing days shuttling Cashie, Timber and Remi to a vet in Iola, and then eventually to the Overland Park Veterinary Center. Cash suffered the worst burns, and while Timber and Remi had a slightly better prognosis, she eventually made the wrenching decision to put each of them down. Cash suffered burns to more than 60 percent of his body, and due to extensive swelling, Cooper based her decision on doctor’s advice.
“So I had to make a decision to put him down that Monday,” she said.
Timber and Remi were released and Cooper was given detailed instructions on how to care for them. Timber’s condition worsened and they returned to Overland Park. She was told that another surgery would be required to alleviate numerous infections, and that it would cost $6,000.
“I had already spent $8,000 to $10,000 at that point, and it wasn’t a guarantee that the surgery would clean up all the pus pockets,” Cooper said. “That was a week after the accident and I decided to just let her go.”
An injury to Remi’s chest and an infection of the uterus prompted the call on her lone remaining fur baby.
“I just made the decision to put her out of her misery and just let her go as well,” Cooper said, holding back tears.
Some of the vet expenses included a plasma infusion, medicine and recovery cones for Timber and Remi so they didn’t pick at their wounds.
Favorite breed
Cooper said that she had long wanted a standard poodle.
“I love that breed,” she said.
It was love at first sight when she purchased Cash as a puppy seven years ago.
“I called him Cash Man and Cassius Clay,” Cooper said. “He was my baby.”
Cooper said that her three dogs each had different personalities.
“Timber was four and wanted all the love. If you weren’t paying attention to her, she would make sure that you were,” Cooper said of the black poodle.
Remi had just turned 1.
“I called her Remi Rae. She was my little redhead,” Cooper said.
Cooper’s fondest memories include walking her dogs near ponds.
“They loved being around water. They would just hop right in,” she said. “We took them to Elks Lake last year, and there was a big lily pad they would jump on from the boat and swim. They had a good time doing that.”
Brush fire
The brush fire was started by property owner Ron Tull late in the evening on April 14. Everything seemed to be under control the following morning, and with the weather seemingly mild, Cooper opted to put the dogs in the pen prior to going to work.
Tull and his wife stayed the night in their camper on the property. Tull left the property around 11 am on April 15 and headed to Chanute, leaving the brush fire unattended.
Clayton Jones, an employee of nearby Road Runners Service and Sales, heard an explosion around 1:15 pm. Jones sprinted over to the property, with off-duty Iola Fire Chief Corey Isbell also quickly arriving at the scene.
The initial call regarding the fire came into the Chanute Fire Department at 1:41 pm. CFD was slowed at a railroad crossing, and the dogs had been removed from the pen by the time they arrived. During the rescue, Isbell singed his hands while attempting to open the cage, ultimately using wire cutters to free the poodles.
Cooper said that she made a Facebook post expressing her gratitude to the CFD, Jones and Isbell for their heroics.
“I did that because I don’t want it all to just be negative,” she said.
The barn was fully engulfed when CFD Chief Jeff Mitchell arrived on the scene.
“I was actually just taking another firefighter out there to return to the scene,” Mitchell told The Tribune.
Mitchell said the fire has been ruled unintentional.
“I don’t think the owner had any intentions of burning his property down or anything like that,” he said. “He thought he was doing the right thing by burning on a not so windy day, and he just neglected to get the fire completely out before he left. Sometimes that happens with high winds — you think you have it out and then there is a wind burst. If the winds pick up, obviously it can spark a fire.”
“I know it was an accident,” Cooper said. “We’ve had crazy wind the past couple months.”
Tull told The Tribune that he did an inspection of the brush pile prior to exiting the premises.
“I went out and walked around the burn pile just to make sure, and it wasn’t doing anything,” he said. “By the time I got back to town, the wind had picked up from the south and I guess rekindled. It was just kind of an accident.
“I feel bad — I’m a dog person,” he said. “I feel bad for her and her dogs and what happened to them.”
Cooper said that she has not approached Tull about vet expenses, but that he has offered to scrap the remaining wood from the two-story barn at Cooper’s employer, Gericke Iron & Metal, and donate the proceeds toward the bills.
Stacy Blevins, Cooper’s aunt, is displeased with Tull’s actions. She said she emailed the CFD with questions, but did not receive a response.
Blevins has started a GoFundMe page in order to help her niece offset some of the expenses, raising $800 so far.
“They’ve put all of the expenses so far on credit cards,” she said. “They’ve spent over $10,000.”
Donations can be made at gofund.me/f24bbb70
“Even a small donation could help reach the fundraising goal,” Blevins said.
Permit
A permit is required to burn within city limits, but no burn ordinance exists outside of city limits in Neosho County. Obtaining a permit is strongly encouraged, Mitchell said. The burn permit is free of charge and expires after 10 days.
“During that 10-day period, you can burn for two hours after sunrise and two hours prior to sunset,” Mitchell said.
The permit allows for the burning of grass clippings, leaves and branches less than two inches in diameter.
Anything goes in the county, Mitchell noted.
“I believe there are probably several individuals in the county that probably still burn their trash,” he said.
CFD Captain Dale Lowry is hopeful that more residents will secure permits.
“It saves us a lot of unnecessary trips out in the county,” he said of controlled burns. “Other counties around us require permits for burning outside of the city, but that’s not the case here.”
Lowry said that multiple factors should be taken into account prior to a burn.
“Especially with brush piles, check the weather two to three days in advance,” he said. “There have been a lot of major fires out west from brush piles that they burned two weeks previous.”
Recent fires
Three large fires that heavily damaged homes within the city limits have been the subject of recent investigations. Mitchell said that the number of fires in a short window was somewhat alarming, but arson was not involved.
“That’s what you’re going to assume in a situation like that,” he said, adding that through joint investigations with the State Fire Marshal’s office, they were all ruled unintentional accidents.
CFD has risen to the challenge for each of the recent fires, Mitchell said, including the one at Elk Road.
“The fire department responded with multi-personnel, and also called in several off-duty members that helped in each one of those responses,” he said, noting that a few of the recent fires were traced to electrical issues. “These usually aren’t situations that just pop up overnight. Whether you’re having trouble with a breaker that keeps tripping or something like that, have it checked out by a professional to see what’s causing the problem. Also, make sure that you have smoke detectors in your home and that the batteries are fully operational.”
Pets have sadly been a casualty of the recent fires. In addition to the loss of Cooper’s poodles, two dogs perished in the north Lafayette fire. Lowry and one of his lieutenants were tasked with the heart-wrenching procedure of administering CPR after one of the dogs was rushed from the top floor of the smoke-filled house.
“We’re going to try to save everybody, furry or not,” he said.
Specially designed resuscitation equipment was donated to the CFD by the company Wag’N O2 Fur Life. The equipment is a valve-mask, often referred to as a pet oxygen mask.
“It delivers high-volume oxygen, along with the CPR,” Mitchell said. “So we’re providing chest compressions along with 100 percent oxygen, which gives them the best chance at survival.”
