GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority is gearing up to work with other local groups to promote and organize the 2020 Census in the coming months.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez said the organization will partner with the Chanute Public Library, Chamber of Commerce and Neosho County Community College to promote the census and make sure everyone gets counted.
The 2020 Census started last month in a remote part of rural Alaska. But the rest of the nation won’t be able to start answering the questionnaire until the middle of next month. For the first time, the US Census Bureau is encouraging most participants to fill out the form online, although they can still answer the questions by telephone or by returning a paper form.
The 2020 count will help determine the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal spending and how many congressional seats each state gets.
Godinez said that in the long term, an accurate count will mean dollars and development to the county, as much federal and state funding is based on the numbers and other information reflected in the census.
City Manager Jeff Cantrell asked the CRDA to take the lead on the census, Godinez said. Although one of the main purposes of the census every 10 years is to apportion political representation, groups including schools, NCCC and expansion of Medicaid rely on population information.
According to information from Kansas Counts, based on past census data, Chanute has 6,977 people age 16 and over who are employed, with a median household income of $37,118.
The population has gained 27 people from 2010 to 2017 and 23 percent of the people work outside of the city with an average commute time of 13 minutes. The city has 4,506 total structures, including 3,796 single-unit homes and 531 multi-unit, with a median household value of $64,700. There are 2,287 households with broadband Internet.
Data shows 2,544 school-age children and 5,964 more than 25 years old. There are 7,711 people with health insurance and 1,303 without insurance.
Godinez said every household that is not counted costs the area $48,000 in funding, or a half-million dollars over a decade to the next census. He said the updated data will show how much Chanute is growing.
“It’s a long game,” he said, and “very, very important that we get everybody counted.”
He estimated the work will require 10 hours a week through the end of July. The census is aimed at determining the population as of April 1, and figures must be submitted by the end of the year.
Census information is kept private for 72 years, based on current life expectancy. The census will not include information on citizenship.
The Chanute Public Library hopes to set up a sign-up area for the census, so people can use the library’s online connection. Workers may be assigned to assist people.
Godinez said homeless people often use the library, and he hopes to count as many of them as possible. He said homelessness may mean a person goes from one friend’s couch to another’s.
“Homeless doesn’t mean that you are sleeping on the street,” he said.
