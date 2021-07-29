‘Vaccination is still the way to go’
GREG LOWER
It has taken Neosho County less than two months to get back to as many active COVID-19 cases as it originally took seven months to reach.
The Neosho County Health Department reported 110 positive cases in isolation with 120 people in quarantine Thursday.
That is an additional 22 active cases confirmed since Tuesday and 58 more than a week ago. The NCHD reported 2,085 total cases since the pandemic began, which is 13 percent of the county population, with 1,940 patients recovered.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, 58 people in Neosho County have been hospitalized and there have been 17 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19.
The first case in Neosho County was March 24, 2020, and by Nov. 5 the county reached 66 active cases. By Nov. 10, 2020, there were 152 active cases. The first death was before Dec. 1, and on Dec. 17, the county peaked at 165 active cases.
Neosho County commissioners voted at the end of December to opt in to a statewide mask mandate and opted out of it at the end of March, when the number of active cases dropped to 17.
By May 11, there had been 35 deaths.
With the start of vaccinations, the number of active cases declined until it reached 0 by June 1. Since then there have been 198 new cases, but no new deaths.
NCHD epidemiology nurse Christy Hoerle said the majority of the new cases are people who have not been vaccinated. Although there have been a few breakthrough cases of vaccinated people contracting the disease, Hoerle could not give specific numbers for Neosho County and said the KDHE is trying to get those figures together.
New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control recommend wearing facemasks whether someone has been vaccinated or not. Hoerle said the Delta variant, which has become the predominant strain in the US, has a 60 percent higher viral load and thus is 60 percent more contagious.
Missouri has become a hot spot, she said, and counties bordering the state are seeing the carryover. Hoerle said Neosho County’s vaccination rate is on average with the rest of Kansas, and those who are vaccinated have more mild symptoms if they get the disease and are less likely to be hospitalized or die.
“Vaccination is still the way to go,” Hoerle said.
According to the KDHE as of Wednesday, 6,225 people in Neosho County have received at least one vaccine dose and 5,668 have completed the series.
This equates to 38.9 percent of the total population who have received at least the first dose and 35.35 percent who have been fully vaccinated.
To achieve the goal of herd immunity, 9,070 must be immunized.
The Neosho County Health Department has walk-in clinics for the Moderna vaccine from 7:30 am to 4 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays with a break for lunch. Moderna is for ages 18 and older. Parents who have children ages 12 and older can call Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Family Med at (620) 432-5592 for the Pfizer vaccine approved for this age group.
Of the county population age 12 and older, 46.28 percent have received at least one dose.
A Community of Immunity event in Erie during the Old Soldiers and Sailors Reunion administered 54 doses. Another event is scheduled Aug. 6 at Neosho County Community College to give second doses to those immunized earlier and first doses to those who have not been vaccinated.
