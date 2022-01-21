On Jan. 18, the Chanute Honor Guard from Boerstler-May American Legion Post 170 and the VFW Post 1654 in Chanute, met for social time and Wayne Wallace was recognized for his years of service.
Wallace joined the squad in 2012 and recently retired after performing 339 military honors over a course of nine years. While Wallace is still active within the post, he will be greatly missed by the Honor Guard. Also during the meeting, three new volunteers were introduced, Ranndy Haines, Joe Jenkins and Mike Bright.
The Chanute Honor Guard Roster is composed of 25 volunteers ranging in age of 18, Ethan Henry, to the age of 91, Frank Robarge.
Honor Guard roster: George Culbertson, Honor Guard coordinator, Rene “Cas” Castilleja, Commander American Legion Post 170, Larry Mallet, Chaplain, Wendell Allen, James Godinez, Roy McCoy, Dave Hawkins, Post 170 SAL Commander, Ethan Henry, Jarold Henry, Brad Kile, Gary Freeman, Frank Robarge, Jim Saving, Orville Breiner, John Ward, Charles Warren, Richard Weitzel, Larry White, Color Guard coordinator, Gary Winans, Mike Trumbull, Ranndy Haines, Joe Jenkins, Mike Bright.
