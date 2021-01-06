GREG LOWER
A century-old house may showcase ways the Chanute Land Bank program can improve the city’s housing stock during 2021.
The land bank committee met Wednesday and discussed the house at 909 N. Garfield that was the first property donation to the program. Chanute Regional Development Authority program director Kim Ewert said the land bank received the quit claim deed Monday, and they are in the process of clearing it out and cleaning it up.
The one-bedroom, one-bath house will be secured and assessed, she said, and might be sold as is.
The land bank has available loans of $5,000 each from the city and CRDA, and is splitting a $300,000 Moderate Income Housing grant with the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Foundation. Of the land bank’s half, $75,000 will go to the Chanute Housing Improvement Program, which Ewert said she wants to have under the land bank umbrella.
Ewert expects to put 14 to 15 houses back into use and to spend the money by the end of the year. The CHIP funds may become grants to homeowners, such as someone who purchases a house and wants to make repairs.
Details are still under discussion, but Ewert said she hopes for owners to invest their own money along with any grants they receive. It is possible renovations may also be eligible for the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, and Ewert wants to try to stack programs.
“This house would be a good model,” committee member Tim Fairchild said, and a way to get their feet wet.
The house is less than 700 square feet and Ewert said the county appraised value is $8,050.
The previous owner, who lives in Arkansas, inherited it from a business partner. It had squatters before it was donated, and the owner will be able to deduct the donation from taxes.
One of the goals of the land bank is to possibly purchase abandoned properties at tax auction or accept them as donations, make repairs and resell them to fund further housing improvements.
“My hope is there’s not a lot that needs to be torn down,” Ewert said, although she also said it is inevitable that some will.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.