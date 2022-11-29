GREG LOWER
Improvements to the intersection of Plummer and 21st Street will go ahead after Chanute city commissioners approved changes Monday evening.
Commissioners approved a $750,000 contract with Mission Construction Inc., St. Paul, to oversee the project. The city received a cost-share grant of $780,000 from the Kansas Department of Transportation, but bids that were opened in October came in higher than the engineer’s estimate. State law prohibits Chanute from entering a contract where the costs exceed the estimate.
“This gets it back to the original engineer estimate,” City Manager Todd Newman said.
Since the intersection is outside of the city limits in the county, where it is designated Douglas and 200th County Road, Neosho County will fund roughly $157,000 for the project.
The contract received approval after officials removed a bid of $394,000 to install traffic lights.
“We’re just on our own to pay for the traffic signal,” Newman said.
The actual cost to the city will be $225,000 to $290,000, he said, and will come from the city’s infrastructure fund.
Commissioners also held a public hearing to renew the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, which they approved after nobody from the public spoke. In a separate vote, they also approved the interlocal agreement with the county, and approved NRP applications for Patricia Ford and the Green Living Foundation.
Ford plans to construct a $320,500 four-bedroom home at 1512 W. 11th. Green Living plans to construct a $275,000 home at 1728 13th Street Circle.
This will be the ninth home for the foundation, and there is already a buyer for the 10th home. The foundation expects to have all lots taken in the development by the end of 2023.
In other business, commissioners set a budget hearing for their Dec. 12 meeting to make end-of-year adjustments, and also approved the annual waiver of General Accepted Accounting Principles under state law.
Chief Financial Officer Cory Kepley said there will be seven amendments this year, down from nine at the end of last year. Many are the result of the Santa Fe Park ballfield renovation, which officials expect to have completed in April.
This winter’s higher utility bills are a pass-through from higher expenses for the city, commissioners said. The city budgeted $6.2 million for natural gas, Kepley said, but has already spent more than $8 million.
City Attorney David Brake pointed out electricity fuel adjustments tend to be delayed a month, so ratepayers have been hit by higher costs when weather has turned cooler and they no longer use air conditioning.
In his comments, Newman said commission agendas would be light for next month. Because Christmas falls on a Sunday, city offices will close for the holiday the following Monday, which would normally be a city commission meeting day. Officials will play by ear whether a second meeting is necessary in December, he said.
Demolition of the Playmakers building is finished and backfill of the basement should be finished the end of the week, Newman said. Once the basement is filled and topped with gravel, workers will give it two to three months to settle before putting on a four-inch cap.
Demolition is also progressing on the former tuberculosis clinic, which will be the site of a Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center clinic and conference center. The city landfill has received 1,872 tons of debris, Newman said.
In his commission comments, Commissioner Phil Chaney asked whether the city could take down the fence around the caboose parked behind the former depot, which now houses the public library and Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
The fence is an eyesore, Chaney said. Officials have had issues with homeless people and vandalism, which Newman said are getting worse, but a fence will not stop them, he said.
Chaney also asked about repairs to the Wright Flyer sculpture in the first block of west Main Street, and whether it might be relocated. Chanute High School alumni donated the flyer, but Commissioner Tim Fairchild commented that accepting a gift sometimes brings a cost to the city.
The Parks Advisory Board would make decisions about the flyer, Newman said, and will resume meetings in March for the season.
