GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners discussed how their contribution to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors project could change the organization before they voted to provide funds.
The commission approved funding in the amount of $25,000 including the purchase of tools and a trailer, to We Are 1 Chanute. The motion passed 3-1 with Commissioner Kevin Berthot opposed and a waiver of landfill fees passed without opposition.
Although commissioners said they supported the group in its effort to clean up properties of residents who may not be able to do the work themselves, commissioners also discussed how providing the funds will impact the group’s efforts. Neighbors Helping Neighbors was originally developed as an independent organization that would depend on community donations and volunteerism.
“It’s going to get complicated real quick,” Berthot said. “It’s already going that way.”
Some of the issues include insurance in case a volunteer is injured during a project. City Manager Todd Newman also raised the issue of how the funding might affect other funding requests from other outside agencies.
Berthot said he would like to see the group, as well as other outside agencies, handle their own fundraising efforts.
Mayor Jacob LaRue said he would like to see some kind of agreement to determine ownership of property, such as the trailer and tools that the group may use.
In other business, commissioners approved $5,000 for the city Land Bank, administered by the Chanute Regional Development Authority. This will provide initial funding for title work, to clean properties and to hire contractors.
Commissioners approved hiring Blackstone Environmental, an Overland Park company that has provided engineering services for the city landfill for several years, and voted to waive generally-accepted accounting principles.
The commission also passed a resolution to find properties at 115 N. Highland, owned by Richard and Carolyn Lisman; 319 N. Central, owned by the Freddie W. Markham Living Trust; 322 W. 4th, owned by David S and Leyona
M. Burris; 1101 N. Forest, owned by Matthew Love; and 628 S. Santa Fe, owned by Nancy Kernick, in violation of city code.
In his report, Newman said city crews have removed 315 tons of limbs and brush from the ice storm two weeks ago, which he said was worse than originally thought. He also reported that city offices will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day and updated commissioners on the fiber optic broadband network expansion. He said most of the work is being done in-house.
Commissioners heard from developer Bernie Neyer about housing construction and rental issues, and from property owner Robert Smith about a water and sewer bill at an unoccupied property, and the same issues at an occupied property with no bathroom facilities. Smith was upset about the $41 charge at each of the properties, even though no water was being used.
