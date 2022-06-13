GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners sold 11 remaining lots in the Osa Martin project to a developer who hopes to have the houses built in 18 months.
City Manager Todd Newman said that Orizon Aerostructures plans to retain three of the nine lots it planned to develop. Darin Luebbering of Advanced Systems Homes plans to develop the remaining lots with three to four houses at a time built on speculation.
Newman said that as of Monday’s meeting, ASH Real Estate had the only offer on the table. Travis West of Home Team Properties discussed buying lots at a May meeting, but he was not present Monday.
The 11 lots sold Monday for $5,000 each and have already been developed with utility connections and streets. The city has plans to add another 13 lots at a later time.
Now is the time to build because of state funding and tax incentives, Luebbering said.
“It’s not going to be a problem to build these houses,” he said.
If it takes up to two years to construct the homes, Newman said it will be a win for the city.
Those attending the meeting entered through a metal dectector.
In other business Monday, the commission took no action on the former Playmakers restaurant at 221 E. Main.
Owner Earl Bartholomew said the project to clean up and renovate the property, damaged in a fire nearly two years ago, is moving forward but has been delayed because of weather. His contractor has had to complete other projects, Bartholomew said, but hopes to start concrete work within a week.
Mayor Jacob LaRue asked to see proof of financial commitment, and Commissioner Sam Budreau agreed. Budreau suggested tabling any action, but the commission did not take a formal vote.
Supply issues may have already fizzled out Chanute’s Fourth of July celebration. Allen Miller with Miller’s Pyrotechnics said shells have not arrived by ship, and he has only cakes that go only 150 to 200 feet into the air.
“We were certain for a minute that he was going to have them for the Fourth of July,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said.
Last year’s show in Chanute was almost all shells. This year, Fredonia will do three-fourths of its show with cakes, and a lot of cities are holding off until Labor Day.
Commissioners discussed possibly holding the fireworks display with Artist Alley in September.
Commissioners approved a promotion for fiber optic broadband service where residential customers who sign up for one year could get the first six months for $40 per month. About 600 customers could qualify in neighborhoods where the overall system is installed.
Commissioners also approved a $90 small-business rate for businesses with five employees or less. Current customers could be notified if they qualify.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild proposed service for free along Main Street to help businesses.
Budreau questioned whether businesses that got the lower rate would have an incentive to grow. Fairchild proposed reviewing the program each year.
The plan would help 60 potential businesses. The service already serves 81 businesses.
Commissioners also approved a water meter increase of $2 per month and a gas meter increase of $10 per year. The last gas meter increase was in 2017.
Commissioners approved resolutions to declare properties at 1105 N. Steuben, owned by Brion L. Dinkle; 324 S. Forest, owned by Dean Silvey; 1801 S. Evergreen, owned by Carol Lynn Troutman; Lots 12, 13 and 14 of 1220 W. Mulberry, owned by Better Exit LLC; 1118 and 1101 N. Forest, owned by Matthew Love; and a vacant lot north of 1202 N. Washington, owned by Eureka Ponder, in violation of city code.
Removal of the commercial building at 324 S. Forest is likely to be expensive, Fairchild said, but Newman said the city expects to exceed its budget regardless.
So far in 2022, the city has sent out 370 letters of complaint compared to around 500 in previous years. About 20 to 30 percent of people are willing to work with the city, Follmer said.
Newman also reported Monday that the cleanup for last month’s severe weather took 165 tons of debris to the city landfill.
