Grant 1

Anna Methvin

 Greg Lower | Tribune photo

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has received a $35,000 grant for suicide prevention.

The hospital is one of 15 organizations that split a total of $525,000 in Kansas Community Suicide Prevention grants. The Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services awarded the funds to develop community-specific strategies to prevent suicide among at-risk groups.

