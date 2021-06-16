GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority approved funds for a downtown renovation project at Wednesday’s meeting.
The CRDA approved a $7,000 grant for a $13,000 tile-replacement project at Consignment and Little Consignment. CRDA Director Matt Godinez said the owner has already invested a quarter-million dollars in renovation of the buildings.
The recruitment and revitalization fund currently has a balance of about $27,000 and has awarded $18,600 in grants.
The board also approved adding an intern marketing position. The CRDA will look for a Chanute High School senior who can help with social media as a part-time job. Members also heard an update on a planned 15- by 20-foot Blue Comets mural to be added downtown.
Godinez reported he is working with a developer on a possible multi-commercial project on Santa Fe, and on a retail possibility. He also said there is potential for a downtown restaurant to expand and for another one to locate downtown.
Godinez said disruptions in the supply chain that caused construction costs to increase have also affected the cost of equipment such as cookers and fryers. The delivery of vents and hoods also are being delayed.
“Now it’s just the collateral damage,” he said.
