GREG LOWER
THAYER — Thayer city council members approved measures Wednesday evening to wrap up a controversial house demolition.
The house at 426 W. Labette has been removed and holes filled, and Mayor Josey Leck said the town is waiting for approval from the state. He said the contractor has agreed to charge $5,200 for the completion of the work, and the council voted to approve reseeding the lot.
The council also voted to rescind a past vote to rebid the removal project.
Council member Ed Meador raised discussion about changing meeting dates and times during the summer, either to go to once a month or to Mondays.
The council voted to move meetings to the first Tuesday in each month starting in June. The council will still meet May 19.
Meador also raised an issue of thefts at the city shop, where some fire trucks are housed. Officials said they would investigate grant funding to expand the city hall and fire station to house trucks at one location.
Leck also proposed outside security cameras for the shop, and the council voted to get quotes.
Meador raised the issue about what to do with items stored at the shop and the cold-storage locker. The items include chairs, a wheelchair ramp, city maps, and legal books going back to the 19th Century.
Council member Anna Gindlesberger said a member of the public asked about restroom upkeep at the lakes. Maintenance Director Chad Raida said the restrooms at the old and new lake have been pumped out and cleaned, and the council discussed locks and restocking toilet paper.
The council voted to put up a stop sign at the old lake and to hire someone to trap beavers.
