An Erie man was killed in a rollover accident Friday afternoon in Bourbon County. Michael Pete Troxel, 64, Erie, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a mortuary after sustaining fatal injuries. The single-vehicle accident occurred on K-39 four miles north of Hepler at 3:35 pm Friday, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Troxel was driving a 1998 Ford pickup westbound on K-39 when it left the road to the right. He apparently overcorrected back onto the highway then traveled off the road to the left and overturned, landing on its roof in the south ditch.

He was wearing safety restraints.

