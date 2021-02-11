On Thursday, detectives with the Chanute Police Department arrested Wesley Lee Scott Huffman, 25, Chanute, on an arrest warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child. 

Detectives with the CPD started an investigation early in the month into alleged sex crimes involving juvenile victims. Investigators worked with the local Department for Children and Families, conducting interviews and gathering information in the cases. Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the alleged suspect.

Huffman was transported to the Neosho County jail without incident. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. 

Upon completion, reports will be forwarded to the Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and consideration of charges being filed.

