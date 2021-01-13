Parsons Sun
OSWEGO — Tiffany N. Jakee, accused of striking and killing her boyfriend with her car in April, was rescheduled for jury trial during her arraignment Monday in Labette County District Court.
Jakee agreed to appear via Zoom for the arraignment, due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Labette County Jail requiring no in-person hearings be held for anyone in the jail.
Waiving formal reading of the complaint and formal arraignment, she entered a plea of not guilty to all of the charges.
Jakee, 30, faces seven charges in Labette County District Court related to events on April 1 that took the life of her boyfriend, William Alex Treiber, 30, of St. Paul. She is charged with first-degree murder, an off-grid felony, which carries a punishment of life in prison. She is also charged with failing to stop at an accident involving death or personal injury, a mid-level felony, and two counts of aggravated endangering a child, both low level felonies. Jakee is also charged with two misdemeanors and a traffic infraction. Domestic battery and driving under the influence are the misdemeanors and driving left of center in a no-passing zone is the infraction.
District Judge Fred W. Johnson had originally scheduled Jakee’s jury trial for Feb. 15-26 at the suggestion of attorneys. Because in person jury trials are not being conducted at this time due to the high COVID-19 infection rate in Kansas, Mandy Johnson, assistant county attorney, recommended a new date be set for the two-week jury trial.
Johnson said courts (under Administrative Order 2020-PR-123 which went into effect Dec. 1) are required to prepare and submit a jury plan for approval by the Supreme Court regarding how they will handle a jury trial amid the pandemic. Johnson said Judge Steven Stockard drafted a plan for both courtrooms in Labette County, though Johnson said he is having to tweak his plan a bit due to differences between the courtrooms in Oswego and Parsons, and how the spaces will be used. Johnson said given they will have to wait for approval of their jury plan once it is submitted, February would not be possible for a jury trial. He added that the Supreme Court extended the moratorium on speedy trial issues. Given it is important to all parties, he tried to schedule the jury trial for April. Conflicts in schedules moved the new jury trial to May 17-28.
Pretrial will be 9 am April 28. Motions are to be filed by April 5.
Beforehand, Johnson was asked by Jakee’s attorney, Robert Myers, to see if another judge is able to set up a settlement conference with himself, Jakee and the Labette County attorney’s office. Johnson set a status hearing for 1:30 pm Wednesday to let the parties know if the other judge is agreeable and how they can arrange a time.
Jakee remains jailed on a $250,000 bond. She had been freed on a lower bond before but violated bond conditions by drinking. That first bond was revoked, and the new bond took its place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.